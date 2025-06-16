Rizes Gastro Taverna - a Culinary Ode to the Roots of Santorini

New opening on the caldera of Fira in Santorini! The new talk of the town.

FIRÁ, GR / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / In the heart of Santorini's caldera, nestled directly opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral of Fira, a new gastronomic landmark emerges - Rizes Gastro Taverna. More than a restaurant, Rizes is a heartfelt tribute to the culinary soul of the Cyclades - a return to our roots, our flavors, our earth.

Rizes Gastro Taverna

Located exactly opposite of the Cathedral of Santorini in Fira

Here, tradition is not simply remembered - it is reborn.

Rizes invites you on a sensory journey through time and place, where centuries-old recipes meet a new, conscious way of dining. With panoramic views over the volcano, the shimmering Aegean Sea, and Santorini's ethereal sunsets, the setting mirrors the essence of the cuisine: elemental, elevated, and profoundly Greek.

Helmed by celebrated chef and co-owner Alexandros Makropoulos, and joined by Maria Syla, Thomas Teneketzis, and pastry chef Eleni Mania, the Rizes culinary team crafts a menu where ancestral flavors meet modern expression. Each plate is a hymn to simplicity and seasonality - to legumes, herbs, citrus, dairy, seafood, and the noble meats of Greek land - treated with reverence and imagination.

Our menu is rooted in the raw, in the unrefined elegance of nature:

Chickpeas slow-cooked in clay pots with orange zest and fennel.

Split pea fava with caper chutney and pickled onions.

Summer risotto gemista with pine nuts and feta mousse.

Goat shoulder "Mastelo" slow-cooked with lemon oil and grapevine wood.

Pastitsada, our reimagined beef ragout cannelloni, served with béchamel and tomato jus.

Cured amberjack with green chili and cauliflower.

Ceviche kissed with lemon ginger.

And for dessert - pistachio baklava with Florentine shards, and bitter chocolate spheres infused with Vinsanto wine.

Each ingredient is hand-selected, each dish composed with balance - flavors that reflect the sun, the salt, and the stories of our land.

Rizes is a sanctuary of Cycladic minimalism and island abundance. Open until late, it becomes a vibrant gathering place for food lovers, storytellers, and seekers of true Greek hospitality. With curated wines, signature cocktails, and events celebrating the arts, we aim to become not only a destination - but a ritual.

We welcome you to dine among the roots.

We welcome you to Rizes.

Rizes Gastro Taverna

Fira, Santorini (opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral)

Grand Opening: June 15, 2025

www.rizessantorini.com

reserve@rizessantorini.com

+30 2286021885

Instagram: @rizes_santorini



SOURCE: RIZES Gastro Taverna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/rizes-gastro-taverna-a-culinary-ode-to-the-roots-of-santorini-1039672