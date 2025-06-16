Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rizes Gastro Taverna - a Culinary Ode to the Roots of Santorini

New opening on the caldera of Fira in Santorini! The new talk of the town.

FIRÁ, GR / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / In the heart of Santorini's caldera, nestled directly opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral of Fira, a new gastronomic landmark emerges - Rizes Gastro Taverna. More than a restaurant, Rizes is a heartfelt tribute to the culinary soul of the Cyclades - a return to our roots, our flavors, our earth.

Rizes Gastro Taverna

Rizes Gastro Taverna
Located exactly opposite of the Cathedral of Santorini in Fira

Here, tradition is not simply remembered - it is reborn.

Rizes invites you on a sensory journey through time and place, where centuries-old recipes meet a new, conscious way of dining. With panoramic views over the volcano, the shimmering Aegean Sea, and Santorini's ethereal sunsets, the setting mirrors the essence of the cuisine: elemental, elevated, and profoundly Greek.

Helmed by celebrated chef and co-owner Alexandros Makropoulos, and joined by Maria Syla, Thomas Teneketzis, and pastry chef Eleni Mania, the Rizes culinary team crafts a menu where ancestral flavors meet modern expression. Each plate is a hymn to simplicity and seasonality - to legumes, herbs, citrus, dairy, seafood, and the noble meats of Greek land - treated with reverence and imagination.

Our menu is rooted in the raw, in the unrefined elegance of nature:

Chickpeas slow-cooked in clay pots with orange zest and fennel.
Split pea fava with caper chutney and pickled onions.
Summer risotto gemista with pine nuts and feta mousse.
Goat shoulder "Mastelo" slow-cooked with lemon oil and grapevine wood.
Pastitsada, our reimagined beef ragout cannelloni, served with béchamel and tomato jus.
Cured amberjack with green chili and cauliflower.
Ceviche kissed with lemon ginger.

And for dessert - pistachio baklava with Florentine shards, and bitter chocolate spheres infused with Vinsanto wine.

Each ingredient is hand-selected, each dish composed with balance - flavors that reflect the sun, the salt, and the stories of our land.

Rizes is a sanctuary of Cycladic minimalism and island abundance. Open until late, it becomes a vibrant gathering place for food lovers, storytellers, and seekers of true Greek hospitality. With curated wines, signature cocktails, and events celebrating the arts, we aim to become not only a destination - but a ritual.

We welcome you to dine among the roots.

We welcome you to Rizes.

Rizes Gastro Taverna

Fira, Santorini (opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral)

Grand Opening: June 15, 2025

www.rizessantorini.com

reserve@rizessantorini.com

+30 2286021885

Instagram: @rizes_santorini

Contact Information

Panagiotis Iglesis
Rizes Gastro Taverna
reserve@rizessantorini.com
+30 2286021885

.

SOURCE: RIZES Gastro Taverna



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/rizes-gastro-taverna-a-culinary-ode-to-the-roots-of-santorini-1039672

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.