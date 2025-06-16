Ofgem has awarded GBP 500,000 ($677,000) to a consortium led by National Gas and Gravitricity to develop a lined shaft system for storing up to 100 tons of green hydrogen underground. The six-month project aims to assess feasibility ahead of a potential demonstration in 2026. Ofgem has awarded GBP 500,000 in funding to a consortium to develop a new type of underground hydrogen storage designed to hold up to 100 tons of green hydrogen in purpose-built underground lined shafts. "The technology can be located where required - for example, as part of the National Gas network or next to large industrial ...

