The Insight Partners: Land Mobile Radio Market Size to Reach $24.32 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 10.9% CAGR

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global land mobile radio market is observing significant growth owing to Rising Cases of Natural Calamities and Surging Demand from Several Industries.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the land mobile radios are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The land mobile radio market is expected to reach US$ 24.32 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.15 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. A land mobile radio (LMR) device is a person-to-person voice communication system consisting of two-way radio transceivers with an audio transmitter and receiver. The transceivers can be stationary or portable. These systems are preferred by public safety organizations, wherein they are installed in ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and offices; they are also used by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) such as state troopers and police, and other governmental entities. Land mobile radio devices are exclusively allocated frequencies for their use. Commercial LMR systems are accessible for industrial and land transportation businesses. LMR systems use channels in the very high frequency (VHF) or ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) bands since the antennas used at these short wavelengths are suitable for mounting on vehicles or handheld transceivers. The transmitter power of the radio is limited to a few watts, providing a consistent working range of 4-32 km, depending on terrain. Rising Cases of Natural Calamities: The rising cases of hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, and floods propel the demand for reliable communication systems. In September 2023, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the US endured 23 separate weather and climate disasters, and each led to ~US$ 1 billion in damage. During such natural disasters, traditional communication infrastructures such as cellular networks and internet connectivity can be disrupted due to damaged infrastructure or overload. In such situations, emergency responders, government agencies, and relief organizations rely on LMR systems for critical communications due to their ability to facilitate robust and resilient communications. LMR devices operate on dedicated frequencies and infrastructure, providing a level of reliability and resilience that is crucial during emergencies. Unlike commercial cellular networks, LMR networks are less prone to congestion and can continue to function even in areas with limited connectivity infrastructure or power outages. Thus, the rising cases of natural calamities drive the land mobile radio market growth. Increasing Emphasis on Cloud-Based LMR Solutions: On June 22, 2022, Motorola Solutions introduced Critical Connect, a scalable, cloud-based communication platform designed to enable seamless voice and data integration across diverse networks. This solution enhances interoperability among emergency response teams, breaking down communication silos between agencies and jurisdictions and improving coordinated response efforts during critical incidents. Further reinforcing this trend, on February 14, 2025, Motorola Solutions secured a 10-year, AUD 500 million (approximately US$ 330 million) contract with the Victorian Government to maintain and upgrade the Metropolitan Mobile Radio (MMR) network. The contract expands the network to include Marine, Search & Rescue services and incorporates SmartConnect. This cloud-based capability ensures uninterrupted connectivity by automatically switching between LMR, broadband, Wi-Fi, and satellite as needed. The agreement includes the deployment of thousands of next-generations APX NEXT all-band smart radios and mobile radios, enhancing statewide coverage and enabling the use of data-rich applications, particularly for regional emergency responders. These developments exemplify the broader opportunity for solutions that combine the robustness of traditional radio with the flexibility and reach of modern broadband and cloud technologies. As governments and emergency services prioritize modernization and seamless communication, vendors that offer integrated, future-ready solutions stand to benefit from this expanding market. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the North America land mobile radio market is segmented into handheld and in-vehicle. The Handheld segment held the largest share in the Land Mobile Radio Market in 2024.

On the basis of technology, the North America land mobile radio market is segmented into P25, TETRA, DMR, analog, and others. The TETRA segment held the largest share in the Land Mobile Radio Market in 2024.

On the basis of frequency, the North America land mobile radio market is segmented into 700 MHz and above, 200-512 UHF, and 25-174 VHF. The 700 MHz and Above segment held the largest share in the Land Mobile Radio Market in 2024.

On the basis of application, the North America land mobile radio market is segmented into public safety and government, military, industrial, and commercial. The Public Safety and Government segment held the largest share in the Land Mobile Radio Market in 2024.

The Land Mobile Radio market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Land Mobile Radio market include L3Harris Technologies Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Tait Communications Ltd, Thales SA, Simoco Wireless Solutions Ltd, JVCKENWOOD Corp, BK Technologies Corp, Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, Icom Inc, Sepura Ltd., Leonardo US Cyber and Security Solutions, LLC, DTC Codan, David Clark Company, Anritsu Corp, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Trending Topics: Integration with Broadband Networks, Adoption of Software-Defined Radios, Cloud-Based Solutions and LMR-as-a-Service, among others.

Global Headlines on Land Mobile Radio

" BK Technologies Corporation announced that it had received a purchase order for 315 of its BKR 9000 multiband radios from Boulder County, Colorado, through the Company's local authorized dealer "

" Hytera Communications partnered with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to improve the safety of rangers working across the parks and reduce wildlife poaching activities "

" JVCKENWOOD showcased its latest advancements in communication technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Boston, held from October 19-23"

Conclusion

One of the major reasons for the high adoption of LMR devices is the move toward digital mobile technology from analog. This technological shift benefits in improving spectral efficiency and helps to eliminate static, background noise, and voice distortion. Clear, reliable communications across service areas and customized and cost-effective communications propel the North American land mobile radio market growth. In terms of application, the public safety & government application segment is expected to hold a major share of the global LMR market during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

