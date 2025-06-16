Press release - Kering announces the appointment of Luca de Meo 16 06 25

PRESS RELEASE





June 16, 2025

KERING ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF LUCA DE MEO

AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Kering Board of Directors, chaired by François-Henri Pinault, today approved the appointment of Luca de Meo as Chief Executive Officer of the Group, as recommended by the Appointments and Governance Committee.

This decision, initiated by François-Henri Pinault, marks a decisive step in the evolution of Kering's governance and strengthens the Group's leadership as it enters a new phase of its development.

As part of a renewed governance structure, the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, held by François-Henri Pinault, will be separated from that of Chief Executive Officer. This governance structure is in line with best practices for major listed companies.

These changes will take effect upon the decision of the Board of Directors which will be held following the Shareholder Meeting to be called for September 9, 2025. The Shareholder Meeting will notably be asked to appoint Luca de Meo as a Director and to approve the compensation policy corresponding to this new organization. Subject to these approvals, Luca de Meo will take office on September 15, 2025.

François-Henri Pinault said: "After twenty years of transforming Kering into a major global luxury player, the Group is ready for a new stage in its development. From 2023, I launched a reflection on the evolution of the Group's governance. It was in this context that I met Luca de Meo. His experience at the helm of an international listed group, his sharp understanding of brands, and his sense of a strong and respectful corporate culture convinced me that he is the leader I was looking for to bring a new vision and steer this chapter in our Group's history. It is with complete confidence that I am handing over the leadership of Kering and our teams to Luca. I will of course be at his side to accompany him in this new phase, as Chairman of the Board of Kering."

Luca de Meo said: "I would like to thank François-Henri Pinault and the Board of Directors for choosing me to lead Kering into this new phase of development. I am approaching this new professional challenge with enthusiasm, eagerness, and confidence, inspired by the strength of the Group's brands and the expertise of its people. I am convinced that together we will continue to make Kering an essential player in the luxury industry."

About Luca de Meo

With 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Luca de Meo was born in Milan, Italy, in 1967. He holds a degree in business administration from the Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi di Milano and was named Bocconi Alumnus of the Year in 2017. He began his career at Renault in 1992 before joining Toyota Europe. He then joined the Fiat Group, where he held the positions of Director of the Lancia, Fiat and Alfa Romeo divisions, CEO of Abarth and Marketing Director of the Fiat Group. In 2009, he joined the Volkswagen Group as Group and Volkswagen Brand Marketing Director. In 2012, he was appointed member of the Management Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. From November 2015 to January 2020, he was President of SEAT and CUPRA, a member of the supervisory boards of Ducati and Lamborghini, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Volkswagen Group in Spain. Since July 2020, Luca de Meo has been CEO of the Renault Group and, since January 2021, a member of the Group's Management Board. From January 2021 to February 2023, he also served as CEO of the Renault brand. From January 2023 to December 2024, he was President of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). From November 2023 to March 2025, he also served as CEO of Ampere, the European leader in zero-emission and software-defined vehicles. From April 2021 to October 2022, he was a member of the Board of Directors of TIM (Telecom Italia).

Photograph available here

CONFERENCE CALL / AUDIOCAST





An audiocast / conference call for analysts and investors will be held at 6:00pm (CEST) on Monday June 16, 2025. The audiocast will be accessible here.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.kering.com.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across ready-to-wear and couture, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering's Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts