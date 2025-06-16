Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
16 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.009p. The highest price paid per share was 773.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 767.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,820,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,419,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
298
770.800
16:09:52
174
770.800
16:09:52
169
770.800
16:09:52
195
770.800
16:09:52
471
771.000
16:08:34
321
771.000
16:08:34
86
771.200
16:08:34
370
771.200
16:08:34
380
771.200
16:08:34
420
771.200
16:08:34
320
771.000
16:05:18
413
771.000
16:05:18
739
770.800
16:03:58
150
771.000
16:03:38
380
771.000
16:03:38
197
771.000
16:03:38
151
771.000
16:03:38
355
771.000
16:02:38
680
771.000
16:02:38
144
771.000
16:02:38
18
771.000
16:02:38
16
771.000
16:02:38
82
771.000
16:01:38
116
771.000
16:01:38
15
771.000
16:01:38
500
771.000
16:01:38
825
770.800
16:00:34
395
770.800
15:59:43
844
770.400
15:58:23
282
770.600
15:58:02
431
770.600
15:58:02
146
770.600
15:57:01
152
770.600
15:57:01
16
770.600
15:57:01
728
770.800
15:55:44
100
770.400
15:53:52
809
770.600
15:50:57
526
770.800
15:48:55
256
770.800
15:48:55
741
770.800
15:44:58
322
769.600
15:41:11
500
769.600
15:41:11
707
770.000
15:38:58
113
770.000
15:38:58
798
770.200
15:38:14
849
770.400
15:38:13
176
770.400
15:37:04
911
769.400
15:33:58
530
769.200
15:29:45
291
769.200
15:29:45
614
769.200
15:27:58
144
769.200
15:27:58
696
769.800
15:25:05
711
770.000
15:25:01
848
769.600
15:23:03
728
769.400
15:17:53
855
769.600
15:17:50
763
770.000
15:15:55
174
770.400
15:15:27
140
770.400
15:15:27
161
770.400
15:15:27
176
770.400
15:15:06
777
769.800
15:11:57
836
770.000
15:11:27
732
770.400
15:09:27
805
769.800
15:06:42
748
770.000
15:03:46
713
770.000
15:02:32
81
770.000
15:00:25
722
770.000
15:00:25
765
770.400
15:00:22
810
770.000
14:57:59
210
770.200
14:57:54
816
770.200
14:57:54
576
770.200
14:57:54
725
768.400
14:53:38
92
768.400
14:53:31
843
768.600
14:53:31
772
768.800
14:53:21
12
768.400
14:52:50
135
768.000
14:51:10
17
768.000
14:50:13
776
768.000
14:50:13
529
768.400
14:48:48
243
768.400
14:48:48
790
768.600
14:46:15
779
768.600
14:45:03
876
769.000
14:44:47
849
768.200
14:38:44
784
768.200
|
14:36:38
2
768.200
14:36:38
720
767.600
14:33:45
750
768.400
14:32:27
861
768.600
14:32:17
708
768.600
14:32:17
7
767.800
14:30:05
859
767.800
14:30:05
786
767.800
14:30:05
456
768.000
14:29:34
290
768.000
14:29:34
131
768.000
14:29:27
21
768.000
14:28:45
58
768.000
14:28:45
11
768.000
14:24:36
103
768.000
14:24:23
640
768.000
14:24:20
807
768.400
14:24:02
737
768.600
14:20:18
827
768.600
14:20:18
789
768.800
14:18:53
5
768.800
14:18:53
18
768.800
14:18:45
812
768.600
14:13:48
709
769.800
14:05:33
82
769.800
14:05:28
708
769.800
14:02:56
709
767.800
13:56:18
117
767.800
13:56:18
867
769.000
13:54:05
34
769.000
13:53:17
855
769.000
13:53:17
127
769.200
13:53:16
428
769.200
13:53:16
236
769.200
13:53:16
137
769.400
13:52:22
144
769.400
13:52:22
203
769.400
13:52:22
2
769.400
13:52:22
746
769.200
13:45:16
734
769.800
13:41:46
743
770.000
13:40:06
159
770.200
13:34:12
669
770.200
13:34:12
445
770.800
13:32:31
133
770.800
13:32:31
204
770.800
13:32:31
742
771.400
13:30:36
85
771.400
13:30:31
20
771.400
13:30:24
672
771.600
13:30:05
116
771.600
13:29:56
769
772.200
13:27:06
815
772.200
13:27:06
236
772.400
13:26:12
194
772.400
13:26:12
698
771.800
13:18:46
768
771.800
13:18:46
848
771.200
13:08:34
802
771.400
13:07:58
750
771.200
12:59:21
102
771.200
12:59:21
729
771.600
12:56:38
739
771.600
12:50:54
782
772.000
12:46:34
256
771.800
12:44:51
585
771.800
12:44:51
647
772.600
12:38:36
111
772.600
12:38:36
559
772.800
12:38:00
251
772.800
12:38:00
736
773.000
12:27:31
120
773.000
12:27:31
840
773.200
12:13:56
818
773.800
12:10:06
55
773.200
12:01:54
177
773.200
12:01:54
550
773.200
12:01:54
822
773.200
12:01:54
736
773.600
12:00:11
283
772.600
11:48:53
831
772.200
11:40:21
19
772.200
11:40:21
750
772.600
11:39:55
819
773.000
11:38:00
36
773.000
11:35:50
2
773.000
11:35:29
3
773.000
11:35:21
786
773.000
11:33:17
479
772.200
11:28:02
283
772.200
11:28:00
844
771.600
11:24:21
597
772.400
11:10:22
10
772.400
11:10:22
114
772.400
11:10:22
859
772.800
11:04:10
758
773.000
11:04:04
792
773.000
11:04:04
765
773.000
10:58:57
820
773.000
10:58:57
451
773.200
10:57:57
283
773.200
10:57:57
800
772.400
10:49:19
758
771.400
10:37:56
704
771.800
10:35:44
774
771.800
10:31:59
718
772.200
10:24:22
297
772.600
10:22:44
500
772.600
10:22:44
887
772.600
10:22:44
653
772.600
10:21:58
225
772.600
10:21:58
404
772.600
10:21:39
480
772.400
10:18:39
826
771.600
10:12:21
124
771.800
10:11:39
769
771.600
10:02:07
691
771.600
09:54:46
92
771.600
09:54:46
350
772.200
09:51:47
717
772.400
09:49:30
130
772.400
09:49:30
865
772.800
09:39:56
507
773.000
09:38:04
282
773.000
09:38:04
700
773.200
09:35:04
158
773.200
09:35:04
726
773.200
09:32:47
782
773.200
09:32:47
38
773.200
09:32:47
129
773.400
09:32:33
90
773.400
09:32:33
131
773.400
09:32:33
130
773.400
09:32:33
848
773.200
09:25:02
22
773.200
09:18:39
751
773.200
09:18:39
745
772.800
09:12:34
806
772.800
09:07:46
750
773.200
09:02:37
804
773.400
09:00:32
790
773.200
08:57:16
741
772.800
08:53:17
748
773.000
08:52:15
719
772.400
08:45:31
703
772.800
08:45:11
869
771.200
08:37:02
823
770.600
08:31:01
146
770.400
08:29:27
762
771.600
08:14:54
759
772.400
08:14:32
765
773.200
08:07:32
766
773.200
08:05:56
824
773.600
08:05:14
828
773.200
08:03:45
860
772.800
08:01:32