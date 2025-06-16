Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 11:27
9,150 Euro
+1,10 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,15018:52
9,0509,15018:30
PR Newswire
16.06.2025
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.009p. The highest price paid per share was 773.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 767.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,820,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,419,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

298

770.800

16:09:52

174

770.800

16:09:52

169

770.800

16:09:52

195

770.800

16:09:52

471

771.000

16:08:34

321

771.000

16:08:34

86

771.200

16:08:34

370

771.200

16:08:34

380

771.200

16:08:34

420

771.200

16:08:34

320

771.000

16:05:18

413

771.000

16:05:18

739

770.800

16:03:58

150

771.000

16:03:38

380

771.000

16:03:38

197

771.000

16:03:38

151

771.000

16:03:38

355

771.000

16:02:38

680

771.000

16:02:38

144

771.000

16:02:38

18

771.000

16:02:38

16

771.000

16:02:38

82

771.000

16:01:38

116

771.000

16:01:38

15

771.000

16:01:38

500

771.000

16:01:38

825

770.800

16:00:34

395

770.800

15:59:43

844

770.400

15:58:23

282

770.600

15:58:02

431

770.600

15:58:02

146

770.600

15:57:01

152

770.600

15:57:01

16

770.600

15:57:01

728

770.800

15:55:44

100

770.400

15:53:52

809

770.600

15:50:57

526

770.800

15:48:55

256

770.800

15:48:55

741

770.800

15:44:58

322

769.600

15:41:11

500

769.600

15:41:11

707

770.000

15:38:58

113

770.000

15:38:58

798

770.200

15:38:14

849

770.400

15:38:13

176

770.400

15:37:04

911

769.400

15:33:58

530

769.200

15:29:45

291

769.200

15:29:45

614

769.200

15:27:58

144

769.200

15:27:58

696

769.800

15:25:05

711

770.000

15:25:01

848

769.600

15:23:03

728

769.400

15:17:53

855

769.600

15:17:50

763

770.000

15:15:55

174

770.400

15:15:27

140

770.400

15:15:27

161

770.400

15:15:27

176

770.400

15:15:06

777

769.800

15:11:57

836

770.000

15:11:27

732

770.400

15:09:27

805

769.800

15:06:42

748

770.000

15:03:46

713

770.000

15:02:32

81

770.000

15:00:25

722

770.000

15:00:25

765

770.400

15:00:22

810

770.000

14:57:59

210

770.200

14:57:54

816

770.200

14:57:54

576

770.200

14:57:54

725

768.400

14:53:38

92

768.400

14:53:31

843

768.600

14:53:31

772

768.800

14:53:21

12

768.400

14:52:50

135

768.000

14:51:10

17

768.000

14:50:13

776

768.000

14:50:13

529

768.400

14:48:48

243

768.400

14:48:48

790

768.600

14:46:15

779

768.600

14:45:03

876

769.000

14:44:47

849

768.200

14:38:44

784

768.200

14:36:38

2

768.200

14:36:38

720

767.600

14:33:45

750

768.400

14:32:27

861

768.600

14:32:17

708

768.600

14:32:17

7

767.800

14:30:05

859

767.800

14:30:05

786

767.800

14:30:05

456

768.000

14:29:34

290

768.000

14:29:34

131

768.000

14:29:27

21

768.000

14:28:45

58

768.000

14:28:45

11

768.000

14:24:36

103

768.000

14:24:23

640

768.000

14:24:20

807

768.400

14:24:02

737

768.600

14:20:18

827

768.600

14:20:18

789

768.800

14:18:53

5

768.800

14:18:53

18

768.800

14:18:45

812

768.600

14:13:48

709

769.800

14:05:33

82

769.800

14:05:28

708

769.800

14:02:56

709

767.800

13:56:18

117

767.800

13:56:18

867

769.000

13:54:05

34

769.000

13:53:17

855

769.000

13:53:17

127

769.200

13:53:16

428

769.200

13:53:16

236

769.200

13:53:16

137

769.400

13:52:22

144

769.400

13:52:22

203

769.400

13:52:22

2

769.400

13:52:22

746

769.200

13:45:16

734

769.800

13:41:46

743

770.000

13:40:06

159

770.200

13:34:12

669

770.200

13:34:12

445

770.800

13:32:31

133

770.800

13:32:31

204

770.800

13:32:31

742

771.400

13:30:36

85

771.400

13:30:31

20

771.400

13:30:24

672

771.600

13:30:05

116

771.600

13:29:56

769

772.200

13:27:06

815

772.200

13:27:06

236

772.400

13:26:12

194

772.400

13:26:12

698

771.800

13:18:46

768

771.800

13:18:46

848

771.200

13:08:34

802

771.400

13:07:58

750

771.200

12:59:21

102

771.200

12:59:21

729

771.600

12:56:38

739

771.600

12:50:54

782

772.000

12:46:34

256

771.800

12:44:51

585

771.800

12:44:51

647

772.600

12:38:36

111

772.600

12:38:36

559

772.800

12:38:00

251

772.800

12:38:00

736

773.000

12:27:31

120

773.000

12:27:31

840

773.200

12:13:56

818

773.800

12:10:06

55

773.200

12:01:54

177

773.200

12:01:54

550

773.200

12:01:54

822

773.200

12:01:54

736

773.600

12:00:11

283

772.600

11:48:53

831

772.200

11:40:21

19

772.200

11:40:21

750

772.600

11:39:55

819

773.000

11:38:00

36

773.000

11:35:50

2

773.000

11:35:29

3

773.000

11:35:21

786

773.000

11:33:17

479

772.200

11:28:02

283

772.200

11:28:00

844

771.600

11:24:21

597

772.400

11:10:22

10

772.400

11:10:22

114

772.400

11:10:22

859

772.800

11:04:10

758

773.000

11:04:04

792

773.000

11:04:04

765

773.000

10:58:57

820

773.000

10:58:57

451

773.200

10:57:57

283

773.200

10:57:57

800

772.400

10:49:19

758

771.400

10:37:56

704

771.800

10:35:44

774

771.800

10:31:59

718

772.200

10:24:22

297

772.600

10:22:44

500

772.600

10:22:44

887

772.600

10:22:44

653

772.600

10:21:58

225

772.600

10:21:58

404

772.600

10:21:39

480

772.400

10:18:39

826

771.600

10:12:21

124

771.800

10:11:39

769

771.600

10:02:07

691

771.600

09:54:46

92

771.600

09:54:46

350

772.200

09:51:47

717

772.400

09:49:30

130

772.400

09:49:30

865

772.800

09:39:56

507

773.000

09:38:04

282

773.000

09:38:04

700

773.200

09:35:04

158

773.200

09:35:04

726

773.200

09:32:47

782

773.200

09:32:47

38

773.200

09:32:47

129

773.400

09:32:33

90

773.400

09:32:33

131

773.400

09:32:33

130

773.400

09:32:33

848

773.200

09:25:02

22

773.200

09:18:39

751

773.200

09:18:39

745

772.800

09:12:34

806

772.800

09:07:46

750

773.200

09:02:37

804

773.400

09:00:32

790

773.200

08:57:16

741

772.800

08:53:17

748

773.000

08:52:15

719

772.400

08:45:31

703

772.800

08:45:11

869

771.200

08:37:02

823

770.600

08:31:01

146

770.400

08:29:27

762

771.600

08:14:54

759

772.400

08:14:32

765

773.200

08:07:32

766

773.200

08:05:56

824

773.600

08:05:14

828

773.200

08:03:45

860

772.800

08:01:32


