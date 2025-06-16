ICIS Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

With a focus on growth and innovation, ICIS names Dan Campion as Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Fleetwood as Chief Operating Officer, and Rose Blackie as Chief of Staff

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a leading global source of commodity intelligence, today announces the appointment of three key new members of its executive team:

Dan Campion has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and will be responsible for leading the global sales and marketing teams. Dan has a distinguished career in commercial leadership, working with customers to navigate complex, critical and evolving markets to make the best business decisions.

Chris Fleetwood joins ICIS from sister LexisNexis Risk Solutions company EG to lead Global Operations having worked in a number of RELX brands.

Rose Blackie will serve as the company's Chief of Staff and will be responsible for driving the company culture and performance. She has been promoted to the role from her previous position as Global Head of Customer Service.

"I am delighted to welcome this complementary talent to our leadership team. They bring experience, expertise and a strong belief in our mission to empower strategic, sustainable business decisions," said ICIS CEO, Dean Curtis. "Everyone at ICIS cares passionately about helping our customers solve their real-world challenges in a landscape which is changing faster than ever, and our new colleagues will further accelerate this vision forward."

Dan Campion

Campion has held senior commercial leadership roles across multiple industries, including most recently Global Head of "Markets" Sales at S&P Global. His expertise in navigating complex, changing markets and delivering differentiated, client-focused experience and outcomes will further accelerate ICIS's commercial journey.

"Companies across the globe are faced with what can only be described as a 'polycrisis' - many challenges on multiple fronts, ranging from tariff regimes and supply chains that adjust almost daily, to geopolitical instability, environmental threats and economic head winds. I am looking forward to joining the team at ICIS and growing the company. It has never been more important for companies around the world to be more effective and efficient when making business decisions," said Campion.

Chris Fleetwood

Fleetwood joined LexisNexisRisk Solutions in 2012, where he held roles including CTO, COO and MD across its aviation and real estate data businesses, before joining ICIS in 2025.

"It is mission-critical for our customers to access accurate pricing and market data along with the most timely and reliable intelligence, as they are fundamental to decision making, improved profitability and business efficiency," said Fleetwood. "My career has centered around transformation and innovation, and I am thrilled to be bringing this experience to the incredible ICIS team."

Rose Blackie

Blackie has worked at ICIS for more than five years where she started as Customer Success team manager before being promoted to Global Head of Customer Service. In her new role as Chief of Staff, she will work with Chris Fleetwood to oversee strategic priorities, most notably organizational readiness, as the company continues to grow. She will also focus on ICIS people and culture to continually enhance ICIS employee experience, engagement, and development.

"Ultimately, the most important role a Chief of Staff plays is bringing people together, so that they feel and operate as a united organization to fulfil our potential Empowering this connection is particularly important in a global organization like ICIS."

You can find the full list of the ICIS Leadership Team members on its website. ICIS employs more than 800 professionals, with experts that span the commodity value chain in more than 22 locations around the world.

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimising the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE10 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £77bn/€92bn/$95bn.

