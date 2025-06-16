TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
109.79
GG00B90J5Z95
13th June 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 13th June 2025.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 16th June 2025
