Teva Pharmaceutical: Teva 2024 Healthy Future Report: Advancing Innovation and Collaboration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Improving access to medicines and healthcare requires a continued effort to develop new evidence-based solutions that address unmet needs. We engage in scientific collaborations with universities and research centers, start-ups, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and health maintenance organizations to find external scientific solutions for internal R&D needs. These efforts increase our scientific visibility, while expanding and accelerating our innovative medicines portfolio, in line with the Step-up Innovation pillar of our Pivot to Growth business strategy. Ultimately, these innovation efforts can shorten discovery and development timelines and increase success rates in discovering new drug candidates, as well as finding solutions to advance our pipeline.

Innovation and Collaboration Initiatives

Our approach to innovation is multi-directional, connecting internal needs (identified through meetings and workshops), with external opportunities (identified through deep mapping, our database, AI-based scouting and other conventional approaches). Participation and membership of key industry and trade associations enriches Teva's network across the industry in line with our strategic focus areas and, as a partner of choice in the biotech ecosystem, we provide access to industry insights and our team's expertise.

In the USA, we have partnerships with key universities to foster innovation, including Harvard, Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

In Europe, we have been part of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) since 2019. It is Europe's largest public-private partnership in life sciences and aims to develop next-generation vaccines, medicines and treatments. In 2024 we participated in more than eight IMI consortia - from drug discovery to development. Two new consortia focused on biologics and biomarkers:

RealHOPE: aims to develop guidelines for improving handling of biologic drugs from the user end (pharmacies and patients/ caregivers).

European Platform for Neurodegenerative Diseases (EPND): intends to establish a platform for storing and analyzing clinical and biological samples and data for biomarker discovery in progressive loss of structure or function of neurons (neurodegeneration).

A strategic focus in our global innovation and collaboration activities revolves around growing and leveraging the health ecosystem in Israel, given Teva's deep ties to the country, and historic successes that include academic collaborations.

Our engagement approach in Israel re-started in 2020, and since then we have established approximately 50 projects with Israeli researchers; these have received 18 partnership grants to date from the Israel Innovation Authority, two of which were given additional advanced grant funding in 2024.

Key initiatives in our Israel-focused collaboration include:

AION Labs: An alliance between Teva and three other global pharmaceutical companies, Amazon and the Israel Biotech Fund, AION creates and supports start-ups focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery and development. We play an active role in AION Labs, supporting with training and engagement. AION has created eight new start-up partnerships and plans to establish two more in 2025. In 2024 we partnered to establish CombinAble, an AION start-up, which focuses on antibody optimization. We also supported Celleryx, a start-up focused on AI early diagnostics of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on cell states.

Organospheres: We work with multiple start-ups, pharma companies and academic groups through Organospheres, a consortium that is developing a human ex-vivo 3D system that could provide an alternative to animals being used in preclinical studies.

BioInnovators Forum: Each year we offer 30 specialist PhD and post-doctorate students mentorship and training on translational research, and an annual innovation competition for students to develop solutions to unmet medical needs. Since 2020 the program has attracted over 150 graduates since inception, leveraging the skills of young scientists to drive future medical innovation. In 2024, entries included an at-home detection kit for tuberculosis based on breathing molecular analysis, and an IVF support device for the fertilization and implantation of embryos. This program has also been a source for identifying scientific talent to bolster our R&D function.

Since 2020: 50 innovation projects with Israeli researchers 18 partnership grants received from Israel Innovation Authority 150 graduates taken part in BioInnovators Forum

Public Health Research

We collect and use public health and epidemiological data to estimate unmet economic, clinical and social needs of patients across our key TAs, including central nervous system, psychiatric, inflammatory and oncological conditions. Our research focuses on understanding the burden of illness, examining new clinical educational tools and evaluating ways to ensure patients have access to necessary treatments and enable HCPs, payers and other decision-makers to focus on areas with the greatest need. We can also identify appropriate patient populations and design clinical trials with relevant inclusion and exclusion criteria to benefit the maximum number of patients with unmet needs. In 2024, we presented our research at 176 congresses and published 55 peer-reviewed articles across scientific and medical journals.

Teva Research and Development Academic Papers Published on PubMed in 2024 (55 total)

33% Research Innovation 29% Neurology/Psychiatry 5% Immunology 11% Migraine 4% Central Nervous System/Pain 7% Oncology 4% Cardiovascular 7% Respiratory

