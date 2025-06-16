Ovia Health Named Top Women's Health IT Vendor by Employers and Payers at AHIP 25, Black Book Research Reports

Independent Survey Highlights Exceptional Performance in Fertility, Maternity, and Parental Health Solutions for Health Plans and Employer Wellness Programs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Ovia Health, a Labcorp company providing comprehensive fertility, maternity, and parental health solutions, has been recognized as the top-rated Women's Health IT vendor by Black Book Research at AHIP 25. This acknowledgment is based on unbiased feedback collected from a collective pool of 305 employers, payers, and health system clients.

Black Book's rigorous evaluation process measured vendors against key qualitative performance indicators (KPIs), including clinical impact potential, predictive analytics accuracy, patient engagement effectiveness, scalability across diverse health systems, integration capabilities, and client satisfaction metrics. Ovia Health excelled across these KPIs, demonstrating significant advantages in personalized content delivery, cycle tracking precision, predictive pregnancy risk analytics, postpartum support services, and integrated behavioral health screening.

"Surveyed clients identified Ovia Health's strength as effectively integrating clinical diagnostics, personalized patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Clients particularly noted the platform's diagnostic integration capabilities as important for improving care coordination, clinical outcomes, and employer-driven wellness initiatives." Originally developed as a consumer-focused FemTech platform, Ovia Health's capabilities expanded following its acquisition by Labcorp in 2021. This acquisition facilitated enhanced diagnostic integrations and broader employer-based health offerings. The platform has become widely adopted within employer wellness programs, distinguished by its integration of clinical diagnostics and delivery of measurable clinical outcomes.

The Black Book survey results underscore the accelerating demand for robust and scalable women's health IT solutions, with 92% of respondents prioritizing technology investments that support fertility management, maternity care, and parental wellness due to growing regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Available Now: Comprehensive Women's Health IT Resource

This recognition is detailed in Black Book Research's comprehensive 100-page resource for the industry at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-womens-health-information-technology-and-software-innovations and includes:

Comprehensive Vendor Directory: Profiles and client satisfaction ratings for over 120 women's health IT vendors, including enterprise-scale solutions and innovative FemTech startups.

In-Depth Trend and Innovation Analysis: Insights on AI-driven predictive platforms, virtual reproductive health ecosystems, maternal equity solutions integrating Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) data, and regulatory impacts.

New Women's Health-Specific KPIs: Advanced metrics designed specifically for assessing women's health technologies, including clinical relevance, user experience, regulatory adaptability, and ROI from payer and employer perspectives.

Actionable Industry Insights: Analyses of procurement trends, strategic partnership opportunities, and innovation gaps influencing healthcare providers, payers, and employers.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent, unbiased healthcare technology and services research organization. Black Book provides healthcare decision-makers with qualitative and quantitative insights from extensive client experience polling to inform critical technology and service provider choices. Secure your complimentary copy today: Visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Client Resource Center: +1-800-863-7590 | Additionally, a full competitive intelligence report featuring 20 top women's health IT solutions can be licensed through contacting research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com.

