Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 18:53 Uhr
MACOMPTA.FR obtains ISO 27001 certification and prepares to become a PDP for electronic invoicing

MACOMPTA.FR obtains ISO 27001 certification and prepares to become a PDP for electronic invoicing

Lagord, June 16, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: MLMCA), a French provider of software solutions for small businesses management, associations, and accountants, has obtained ISO 27001 certification in early June 2025.

This internationally recognized certification acknowledges the implementation of an Information Security Management System (ISMS) aligned with global best practices. It confirms MACOMPTA.FR's commitment to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customers' data.

"Our users' trust is central to our mission. This certification confirms the rigor with which we handle their data, in an increasingly demanding digital environment," declares Sylvain HEURTIER, CEO of MACOMPTA.FR.

Obtaining ISO 27001 certification is a key step in the company's continuous and structured approach to information security. It strengthens an already robust policy built around the following principles:

  • Data hosting exclusively in France within certified data centers (ISO 27001, HDS)
  • Use of a sovereign, secure cloud provider certified with SecNumCloud
  • High infrastructure with an uptime rate exceeding 99.9%
  • Granular user access and rights management
  • Regular, automated, and secure backups
  • Appointment of a dedicated Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)
  • Ongoing updates to internal security policies and practices

A strategic step toward mandatory electronic invoicing

The ISO 27001 certification marks a key step toward becoming a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP), as part of France's upcoming electronic invoicing regulations.

Key reform deadlines:

  • September 1, 2026: all businesses must be able to receive electronic invoices.
  • September 1, 2027: obligation to issue electronic invoices for VSEs, SMEs, micro-entrepreneurs and the self-employed.

These changes require businesses to strategically select platforms authorized to transmit invoices and fiscal data to the French tax authorities. PDPs will be responsible for guaranteeing the authenticity, readability, and integrity of exchanged invoices.

By anticipating regulatory and security requirements, MACOMPTA.FR reaffirms its commitment to supporting its users through this major transformation, offering reliable, secure, and compliant solutions to confidently face the reform.

  • Learn more about MACOMPTA.FR's approach to the reform: https://www.macompta.fr/facturation-electronique
  • Learn more about ISO 27001: https://www.iso.org/standard/27001

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2lrlJttlmacy51rlpZsm5VqmGxnx5SamGKWyWdplJubbp1glpqUapebZnJjl2tp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92263-certification-iso-27001_va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
