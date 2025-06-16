Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: MCG Named Top-Rated Vendor for Clinical Authorization and AI-Powered Care Management by Health Plan Clinicians in Black Book Survey at AHIP 25

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Black Book Research, an independent and vendor-agnostic research firm, today released findings at AHIP 25 from its recent crowdsourced survey of 404 health plan clinicians. MCG has been identified as a top-rated vendor specifically in the categories of clinical authorization and AI-powered care management solutions.

Health plan clinicians participating in the survey recognized MCG for its payer-focused solutions, notably the Cite® (CareWebQI) evidence-based authorization platform, the Indicia AI prioritization tool, and comprehensive MCG Care Guidelines. Respondents highlighted these solutions' effectiveness in clinical guideline accuracy, AI-powered case prioritization, seamless workflow integration, administrative efficiency, clinician satisfaction, improved patient outcomes, and robust interoperability with existing healthcare IT infrastructures.

"Clinician respondents reported measurable improvements in decision accuracy, patient outcomes, and workflow efficiency directly associated with the utilization of MCG's solutions," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The survey provides unbiased clinician perspectives, highlighting technology solutions meeting the evolving needs of health plan IT and clinical management."

Industry stakeholders can download managed care-focused research reports without fee at the Black Book homepage www.blackbookmarketresearch, and a competitive intelligence report on MCG and other vendors in this category can be licensed by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-neutral technology market research and opinion research company that has polled the users of payer IT for twenty years. Black Book conducts surveys of healthcare executives, clinicians, and technology users to produce rankings and insights focused solely on client satisfaction and operational outcomes. Black Book Research is not affiliated with AHIP or its association management and is neither sponsored by nor financially linked to MCG or any surveyed vendor.

Contact Information:

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mcg-named-top-rated-vendor-for-clinical-authorization-and-ai-powered-1039932

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.