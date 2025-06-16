Black Book Research: MCG Named Top-Rated Vendor for Clinical Authorization and AI-Powered Care Management by Health Plan Clinicians in Black Book Survey at AHIP 25

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Black Book Research, an independent and vendor-agnostic research firm, today released findings at AHIP 25 from its recent crowdsourced survey of 404 health plan clinicians. MCG has been identified as a top-rated vendor specifically in the categories of clinical authorization and AI-powered care management solutions.

Health plan clinicians participating in the survey recognized MCG for its payer-focused solutions, notably the Cite® (CareWebQI) evidence-based authorization platform, the Indicia AI prioritization tool, and comprehensive MCG Care Guidelines. Respondents highlighted these solutions' effectiveness in clinical guideline accuracy, AI-powered case prioritization, seamless workflow integration, administrative efficiency, clinician satisfaction, improved patient outcomes, and robust interoperability with existing healthcare IT infrastructures.

"Clinician respondents reported measurable improvements in decision accuracy, patient outcomes, and workflow efficiency directly associated with the utilization of MCG's solutions," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The survey provides unbiased clinician perspectives, highlighting technology solutions meeting the evolving needs of health plan IT and clinical management."

Industry stakeholders can download managed care-focused research reports without fee at the Black Book homepage www.blackbookmarketresearch, and a competitive intelligence report on MCG and other vendors in this category can be licensed by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-neutral technology market research and opinion research company that has polled the users of payer IT for twenty years. Black Book conducts surveys of healthcare executives, clinicians, and technology users to produce rankings and insights focused solely on client satisfaction and operational outcomes. Black Book Research is not affiliated with AHIP or its association management and is neither sponsored by nor financially linked to MCG or any surveyed vendor.

