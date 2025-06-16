DASI Simulations Closes Third Funding Round of $5 Million; Finalizes 11 Commercial Agreements for Its AI-Powered Predictive Modeling Products for Structural Heart Care

Company expands sales force, engineering talent, patent portfolio, and implements 24/7 customer service amidst surging demand for AI-powered structural heart solutions.

DUBLIN, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Fueled by surging demand and widespread adoption, DASI Simulations' AI-powered structural heart care predictive modeling technologies are driving unprecedented advancements in funding, commercialization, product development, and workforce expansion for the company.

"The first quarter saw significant commercialization progress, with 11 agreements finalized with centers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey," says Founder and CEO Teri Sirset. "Those include a key agreement with one of the largest structural heart centers in the U.S. We also have a robust pipeline of potential new contracts with 20 in the final contracting state and an additional 50-plus in earlier stages of negotiation."

Product development continues. "One of our patent applications related to AI-based prediction of Thrombosis post-structural heart interventions was just granted allowance," says Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, Founder and CTO. "We've also released a beta version of our post-TAVR gradient prediction tool, now supported by an article accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. "We've further automated the case processing pipeline, accelerating turnaround times and implemented an industry standard ticketing system for 24/7 customer service," he adds.

Positive feedback from partner hospitals about our solutions and our reimbursement code continues to come in," says Sirset. "In fact, a large center that has performed hundreds of cases reported a successful reimbursement rate of over 98% using our HCPCS code."

"Why wouldn't you use DASI Simulations in every case-particularly in bicuspid valves, LVOT, calcium, and lifetime management? You could easily make an argument to use DASI Simulations in almost every case," said Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, Director, Structural Heart Program, Tucson Medical Center.

DASI remains active and visible throughout the industry as well, including:

Participating in CRT 2025; DASI representatives took part in three scientific panel discussions. DASI's technology was also featured in a live case by Stanford Medical Center.

Attending the Cardiovascular Interventions Summit, where DASI technology was highlighted in a live case by Tucson Medical Center.

Being named a Best Place to Work in 2025 by Purpose Jobs.

Attending Miami Valves; DASI was highlighted in a presentation titled "AI-Simulated Assisted TAVR."

Presenting on Medical AI during a session at the Controversies & Advances in the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease conference.

