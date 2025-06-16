Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 19:38 Uhr
Cohere Health Tops Black Book Research Ratings for Clinical and Payer Data Interoperability at AHIP 25

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Black Book Research, an independent healthcare technology research firm, announced today at AHIP 25 that Cohere Health has received the highest ratings in Clinical and Payer Data Interoperability based on comprehensive feedback from 628 managed care and health plan IT, clinical, and finance leaders surveyed in Q1-Q2 2025. The qualitative key performance indicators developed specifically for payer interoperability and data exchange are considered by Black Book Research to be the most reliable measures of true health plan performance satisfaction.

Respondents identified Cohere Health's strengths in Clinical Data Interoperability, specifically highlighting exceptional accuracy and completeness of clinical data exchange and real-time integration capabilities. Additionally, participants emphasized the intuitive, user-friendly nature of Cohere's provider portal, reporting significant improvements in quality and risk care gap closure, as well as high provider satisfaction ratings. Survey feedback also emphasized Cohere Health's real-time clinical data updates, ensuring timeliness and precision in clinical information exchange.

In Payer Data Interoperability, survey participants recognized Cohere Health for exceeding interoperability mandates through a highly scalable and secure hub-and-spoke model. Respondents underscored the substantial administrative efficiencies achieved, noting remarkable reductions in complexity, accelerated data transitions between health plans, and robust security and privacy measures that met or exceeded industry expectations.

"The survey results clearly demonstrate that Cohere Health has consistently delivered on key interoperability requirements valued by payers and health plans," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "These findings are particularly relevant for organizations navigating complex regulatory environments and seeking operational efficiency."

Industry stakeholders can access complimentary managed care-focused research reports at the Black Book homepage. Detailed competitive intelligence reports on the twenty vendors covered are also available by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research
Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-agnostic market research firm dedicated to healthcare technology and services. Black Book Research is not affiliated with AHIP or its association management, nor is it sponsored by or financially linked to Cohere Health.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cohere-health-tops-black-book-research-ratings-for-clinical-and-payer-1039948

