Mukuru

Mukuru Named FXC Intelligence Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Company for Sixth Year



16-Jun-2025 / 19:40 CET/CEST

This recognition reaffirms Mukuru's vital role in enabling Africans to participate in the global financial economy through provision of secure, accessible, reliable and affordable payments solutions JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 16, 2025/APO Group/ -- Mukuru ( https://www.Mukuru.com ), a leading next-generation financial services platform, has once again been recognised among the world's most influential cross-border payment companies, earning a spot on the 2025 FXC Intelligence Cross-Border Payments 100 list for the sixth consecutive year. Mukuru joins an elite group of global fintechs shaping the future of financial services, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and resilient force in the industry. As a global authority in cross-border payments data and analysis, FXC Intelligence has highlighted Mukuru's impact on digital finance in emerging markets. In an industry undergoing rapid transformation, this recognition reaffirms Mukuru's vital role in enabling Africans to participate in the global financial economy through provision of secure, accessible, reliable and affordable payments solutions. Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, says; "Mukuru's continued inclusion on the FXC Intelligence list is both an honour and a validation of our mission to drive financial inclusion at scale. Being recognised six years in a row highlights the value we bring to the growing cross border payments market as a proudly African business with expertise in bridging the gap in formal and informal economies across the continent and beyond". Since Mukuru's inclusion in the FX Intelligence list in 2024, the company is expanding its digital financial solutions to over 17 million customers across Africa, Europe, and Asia. As part of this growth, Mukuru now has 5 wallets/cards in 5 markets including South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and, most recently, Zambia. These solutions enable users to send and receive funds locally and globally, store, and spend money seamlessly via mobile or card, promoting financial inclusion for both urban and rural communities. In addition to individual solutions, Mukuru has strengthened its business offerings through MPAY (Mukuru Pay) and EPP (Enterprise Payment Platform). These platforms provide flexible payment solutions for e-commerce, payroll management, aid disbursements, and bulk transactions, ensuring efficient financial services for organisations across various sectors. With a regulatory footprint spanning more than 50 financial licenses across multiple countries, Mukuru has also taken a significant step toward expanding its financial services in Zimbabwe, with the recent issuing of its Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) license by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). This milestone enables the company to provide banking-like and regulated financial services to underserved segments, including women, youth, people with disabilities, and rural communities, in one of its most established markets. "This recognition is not just a moment of pride - it's a signal to keep pushing boundaries, as Mukuru rapidly evolves beyond a remittance-led business to a trusted financial services partner for consumers, businesses and organisations. We remain dedicated to driving financial inclusion and shaping the future of cross-border financial services by delivering simple, innovative and trusted solutions globally", concludes Jury.

About Mukuru:

Mukuru is a leading next generation financial services platform in Southern Africa that offers affordable and reliable financial services to a customer base of over 17 million+ across Africa, Asia and Europe. With over 100 million transactions to date, our core was built providing international money transfers and from this base, we've developed a set of services to address the broader financial needs of our customers. We now operate in over 70 countries and across over 570 remittance corridors. We are a business that puts the customer at the centre of everything we do, and for that reason, we serve clients across physical and digital channels, by various payment methods (cash, card, wallet) as well as a range of engagement platforms including WhatsApp, USSD, contact centre, App, website, agents and a branch and booth network. Mukuru has been listed among the top 100 Cross Border Payments businesses globally for the sixth consecutive year in the 2025 FXC Intelligence Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies. In 2024, Mukuru won the IAMTN Payments Network Customers Experience Excellence Award for exceptional customer satisfaction and was accredited as a Top Employer in South Africa for 2024 and 2025 by the Top Employers Institute. In 2023, Mukuru ranked sixth on the LinkedIn Top Companies List in South Africa. We aso received the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award at the 2023 Africa Tech Festival Awards for its role in driving economic growth and financial inclusion. Further information can be found at https://www.Mukuru.com .



