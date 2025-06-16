United Group announces leadership changes following strategic re-focus

Stan Miller appointed CEO to lead United Group as it strategically refocuses its business on EU markets following successful sale of non-EU operations

Together with Stan, Libor Voncina appointed deputy CEO, each bring decades of industry experience and proven track record in the European telecoms and media sectors

Founder Dragan Šolak and CEO Victoriya Boklag to step down from their current positions

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Group BV ("UG"), the leading telecommunications and media provider in Southeastern Europe, majority-owned by leading international investment firm BC Partners, today announces the appointment of Stan Miller as CEO and Libor Voncina as Deputy CEO. As part of these leadership changes, Dragan Šolak, Founder of United Group, and Victoriya Boklag, CEO, will step down from their current roles.

The appointment of Stan and Libor reflects United Group's strategic shift towards EU markets, having successfully completed the monetisation of its telecom assets outside of the EU earlier in 2025 through the sale of SBB to E& PPF and the sale of Net TV Plus and its sports broadcasting rights in the Western Balkans to Telekom Srbija. These assets were sold for a combined enterprise value of €1.5bn, reflecting the strategic premium of the business. United Group today serves over 40m customers, delivering c. €3bn in revenue and c.€1bn EBITDAaL across its core markets, underlining the scale and strength of its offering across EU markets.

Stan Miller is a proven industry executive with over 30 years' experience and a successful track record in delivering growth in the fast evolving and consolidating European Telecommunications and Media sectors. Over the course of his career, he has held senior management positions, including as CEO of KPN Mobile and former Board Member of Royal KPN, and his experience includes the significant value creation in companies operating across very diverse markets in both Europe and beyond.

Libor Voncina, appointed Deputy CEO, has more than 20 years' experience in telecoms, including as former CEO of Telecom Slovenia, KPN Mobile International and Sunrise Communications, where he led the successful IPO of the company on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Nikos Stathopoulos, Chairman, Europe at BC Partners said: "In our six-year partnership with United Group, we have worked together with Dragan and team to quadruple the size of the business and successfully diversify it away from a regional operator into a major European platform with significantly strengthened EU positioning. Following our strategic divestment of UG's non-EU assets, the company today is a focused operator with leadership positions across key high-growth EU markets, where the business offers leading converged mobile and fixed telco services and where we see considerable above-industry growth and further consolidation potential.

"With a proven track record of successfully leading and growing European telecom businesses, Stan and Libor are the right executives to lead UG as it executes the next stage of its strategy. We want to thank Dragan and Victoriya for their work in building the business to where it is today and wish them success in their future endeavours."

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading investment firm with €40 billion in assets under management across private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role for over three decades in developing the European buy-out market. Today BC Partners integrated transatlantic investment teams work from offices in Europe and North America and are aligned across our four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Services & Industrials, and Food. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 128 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €160 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity buyout fund.

For further information, please visit https://www.bcpartners.com/

About United Group

United Group is the leading telecommunications and media group in Southeastern Europe. Operating across eight countries with more than 15,000 employees, the Group achieves an annual revenue of over c. €3 billion. In the telecommunications sector, more than 5.42 million households and more than 7.65 million mobile subscribers benefit from the largest FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network in Southeastern Europe, intensive investments in United Group's 5G network, and state-of-the-art fixed and mobile connectivity. Under the United Fiber brand, the Group consolidates its fixed infrastructure asset portfolio to further accelerate and strengthen its investments in EU-based countries by creating strong synergies and bringing its investment capabilities to the next level.

Its media arm, United Media, produces and distributes compelling TV content, with major sports, news and entertainment formats, reaching a vast audience of 40 million people through its market-leading free-to-air channels complemented by a compelling portfolio of Pay-TV channels. With a current capacity of producing over 40,000 hours of original local content annually, United Media manages 60 TV channels, 40 web and trusted news portals, more than 10 print editions and radio stations.

For further information, please visit: https://united.group/

