BCC Research LLC: MENA's Electric Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $14.5 Billion by the end of 2029

"In-Depth Analysis of the MENA Electric Vehicle Market: Forecasting Trends, Technological Advances, and Regulatory Policies from 2024 to 2029"

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "EV Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" is expected to reach $14.5 billion by the end of 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and provides insights into market size based on EV registrations, sales, and infrastructure developments across major countries. The report looks at the technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends, and consumer adoption patterns that are shaping the MENA EV market. Additionally, it examines the economic impact, business opportunities, and sustainability initiatives driving the industry's growth. The competitive landscape is also highlighted, profiling major players in EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technology, and mobility solutions, while identifying market drivers, challenges, and regional dynamics influencing the growth of electric mobility in the MENA region.

Turkiye is excluded from the MENA EV market report because it is typically considered to be part of Europe and Central Asia due to its economic ties, regulatory framework, and alignment with European automotive industry standards. Turkiye's established domestic EV industry, including brands like Togg, adheres to EU standards and policies, which differentiates it from the MENA market dynamics. This distinction underscores the unique market conditions and regulatory environments that separate Turkiye from the MENA region in the context of EV market analysis.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Government Policies and Incentives: Governments in the MENA region are promoting the adoption of EVs through policies and incentives. These include subsidies, tax exemptions, and reduced tariffs to make EVs more affordable for consumers. For example, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have introduced significant incentives and are partnering with global players to enhance EV infrastructure.

Growing Investment in EV Manufacturing and Infrastructure: There is a substantial increase in investment in EV manufacturing and infrastructure across the MENA region. Saudi Arabia is investing in establishing EV manufacturing facilities and expanding their charging infrastructure. This includes partnerships with international companies and significant financial commitments to boost local EV production.

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand: Consumer awareness and demand for EVs are on the rise in the MENA region. Factors such as rising fuel costs, environmental concerns, and government incentives are driving this shift. In the UAE, for instance, EV sales are projected to grow steadily.

Growth in Charging Infrastructure and Smart Energy Solutions: The development of charging infrastructure and smart energy solutions is crucial for the widespread adoption of EVs. The MENA region is seeing significant advances in this area, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia investing in extensive networks of charging stations. Additionally, smart energy solutions, such as integrating renewable energy sources with EV charging, are being implemented to ensure sustainable growth.

Corporate Fleet Electrification and Ride-Hailing Adoption: Corporate fleet electrification and the adoption of EVs in ride-hailing services are also market drivers. Many companies in the region are transitioning their fleets to EVs to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions. Ride-hailing services are increasingly incorporating EVs into their fleets, supported by government policies and the growing availability of charging infrastructure.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $7.8 billion Market size forecast $14.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By vehicle type, propulsion type, and country Countries covered Israel, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Morocco Market drivers • Government policies and incentives. • Growing investment in EV manufacturing and infrastructure. • Increasing consumer awareness and demand. • Growth in charging infrastructure and smart energy solutions. • Corporate fleet electrification and ride-hailing adoption.

