Unbound Academy: AI-Powered Schools Invite Arizona Families to Experience the Future of Education This Summer

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / As the school year winds down, Arizona families seeking a new approach to virtual education are invited to explore Unbound Academy and Novatio School, two innovative, AI-powered schools redefining how students learn, grow, and prepare for the future. Now enrolling for Fall 2025, both fully virtual schools are offering free Experience Days and live online workshops throughout the summer. Families can explore personalized academics, real-world skill building, and a flexible school model designed for today's learners.

"Experience Days let families see what school can feel like," said Michael Goto, Head of School at Unbound Academy. "It's not about worksheets or lectures, it's about helping students fall in love with learning again, with AI tutors guiding personalized growth and real teachers who support high expectations without burnout."

Unbound and Novatio combine AI-personalized academics with project-based enrichment in areas like financial literacy, public speaking, writing, coding, robotics, and entrepreneurship.

"We took one of their courses tonight. The live instructor was incredible. It was amazing," said parent Brandy Wood. "Don't be so quick to judge. If it's not for you, move on. But this kind of learning experience is special."

Unbound Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, while Novatio School is a private virtual school funded through Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. Both schools operate on a flexible 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. schedule, with:

Two hours of focused, AI-driven academics (students drop in between 8-12)

Afternoon workshops and clubs (12-2) where students explore creative, real-world projects

A mission to prepare students for life, not just tests

And it's working. 100% of enrolled students report they love school. "I don't want to leave," said Cal, a student during a recent live session, summing up what many families are discovering: school can be joyful.

Throughout the summer, students can participate in free virtual workshops, including:

Writing in the Age of AI: A 7-week workshop helping students develop personal blogs and bold writing voices

Financial Literacy: A hands-on course in budgeting, investing, and entrepreneurship

Public Speaking Masterclasses: Confidence-building classes designed to improve communication in a fun, supportive environment

In a recent review, Scottsdale mom and blogger Kate Esbach described Novatio as "incredibly thoughtful, personalized, and empowering. It feels like the future, and it's available now." According to Goto, that's the goal.

"We built these schools so students could fall in love with learning again," he said. "It's not about busywork or burnout. It's about letting students move at their own pace, master skills, and explore what excites them, with AI and great teachers guiding the way."

Enrollment for Fall 2025 is officially open. Unbound Academy and Novatio School are offering Arizona families a flexible, personalized, and purpose-driven education, one that finally fits.

Families can register now for summer sessions and learn more at lu.ma/unboundschool and lu.ma/novatioschool.

