Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - DIVEVOLK, a leader in innovative underwater smartphone technology, made a significant impact at the 2025 Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX), highlighted by the successful launch of its much-anticipated Underwater External Shutter. The event solidified DIVEVOLK's commitment to the vibrant Southeast Asian diving market and showcased the overwhelming popularity of its flagship SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing.

The new Underwater External Shutter is expertly engineered to integrate seamlessly with the DIVEVOLK ecosystem. It empowers divers with precise, tactile control for capturing photos and video, effectively eliminating the camera shake often caused by tapping a screen. This innovation results in exceptionally sharp, professional-quality underwater images. Its key features include a secure quick-release mounting system for versatile attachment to the housing or accessory grips, and flawless Bluetooth connectivity for instant response.

DIVEVOLK's booth (C24-C29), a central hub of activity created in partnership with local distributor Waterproof by na, drew impressive crowds throughout the expo. The enthusiastic reception from visitors and the strong presence of local Thai dealers demonstrated a powerful connection with the local diving community and signaled DIVEVOLK's expanding influence in the region.

"The energy at TDEX was incredible, and it affirmed our mission to enhance the way divers capture their adventures," said Louis, Product Designer at DIVEVOLK. "The External Shutter was born from listening to our community. We wanted to give them a tool that offers greater stability and creative freedom. Seeing the excitement here in Thailand, one of the world's premier diving destinations, confirms we are delivering technology that truly empowers divers."

Alongside the new launch, the brand's celebrated SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing was a major attraction. The device is globally recognized for its patented technology that allows full, uninterrupted use of a smartphone's native touchscreen at depths of up to 60 meters (196 feet), a feature that continues to set it apart in the market.

About DIVEVOLK: DIVEVOLK is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing the underwater imaging experience. Its flagship SeaTouch series of smartphone housings features a patented gel-filled membrane, enabling full touchscreen control for unparalleled creative freedom underwater. By transforming a user's existing smartphone into a powerful and versatile underwater camera, DIVEVOLK makes professional-grade subaquatic photography accessible to divers and water sports enthusiasts worldwide.

About the Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX): The Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) is Asia's foremost event for the scuba diving industry. It serves as a central platform for dive operators, equipment manufacturers, tourism boards, and the global diving community to connect, network, and explore the latest innovations and destinations in the aquatic world.

