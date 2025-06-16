Is Private Equity, a subsidiary of Türkiye Isbank Group, has launched Enlila, a biotechnology venture, for the purpose of entering into a sponsored research agreement with the Hotamisligil Lab at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Research led by Prof. Gökhan Hotamisligil had elucidated a fundamental mechanism underlying obesity and age-related diseases. Preclinical studies indicate that this mechanism has significant therapeutic potential, and the Hotamisligil lab has already developed molecules to target it. The purpose of Enlila is to facilitate translational work on this discovery.

For more than a decade, Hotamisligil's research into the basic biology of metabolism has focused on lipid metabolism and lipid binding proteins which can regulate metabolic and inflammatory pathways and modulate immunometabolic diseases. In multiple preclinical studies published in leading journals, the Hotamisligil lab at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has demonstrated that novel hormones secreted by fat cells have profound effects on cellular energy fluxes, inflammatory processes, and stress responses which are disrupted during obesity. The lab has shown positive outcomes from targeting these hormones in preclinical models, including restoring metabolic flexibility and addressing conditions such as chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis, fatty liver disease, and asthma.

Enlila, a subsidiary of Is Private Equity, was established to provide funding to the Hotamisligil Lab, supporting the advancement of the therapeutic approach developed in the lab and progress toward clinical applications. Harvard's Office of Technology Development, on behalf of Harvard Chan School, entered into a sponsored research agreement and license agreement with Enlila. Funding from Enlila will facilitate scientific studies and the translation of scientific discoveries from the Hotamisligil Lab into practical solutions that address unmet medical needs.

"When we age, our bodies lose both metabolic flexibility and adaptive capacity, accelerating a wide array of diseases," said Hotamisligil, the James Stevens Simmons Professor of Genetics and Metabolism at Harvard Chan School. "My lab has identified new metabolic hormone systems that play a central role in these processes-and demonstrated their potential use as therapy in preclinical models. This funding will provide support and momentum as we work to further develop solutions for obesity- and age-related diseases. We are committed to advancing this vision."

Isbank CEO Hakan Aran shared his views during a signing ceremony at Harvard Chan School: "Isbank is proud to support Prof. Gökhan Hotamisligil's research, with the goal of transforming a scientific discovery into a potential therapy for chronic conditions related to aging and obesity. This relationship is not merely an investment for us-it is our commitment to a vision that offers hope for humanity. Alongside academic research, the newly established biotechnology venture, Enlila, will work to turn academic discoveries into potential therapies that support healthier living and improve quality of life. Isbank is eager to take part in the progress of academic research that creates value in science and technology. We believe that this vision has the potential to grow into a success story within the global health ecosystem."

Kubilay Aykol, CEO of Is Private Equity, also shared his perspective: "Biotechnology entrepreneurship is one of the most strategic growth areas, not only for today but for the next century. Launching Enlila and funding this academic research allows us to create value in science, healthcare, and the economy. We have established Enlila with its headquarters in Türkiye, with the aim of supporting the development of a treatment that could offer solutions to chronic diseases associated with aging and obesity. This agreement will allow Enlila to contribute to Türkiye, the scientific community, and society at large by potentially bringing forward therapeutics to treat metabolic conditions that harm the health of tens of millions of people worldwide."

About Enlila

Enlila is a biotechnology venture established by Is Private Equity, a subsidiary of Isbank Group. The company combines the strengths of finance and entrepreneurship to support academic discoveries. Enlila is focused on translating the results of scientific research led by Prof. Gökhan Hotamisligil at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health into therapeutic solutions that promote healthier and higher-quality lives. Enlila's financial commitment of approximately USD 39 million over 10 years will support the project through the preclinical stages, with additional investment planned to advance therapeutic development in the clinic. Enlila has secured licensing rights to the current discoveries from the Hotamisligil Lab, as well as rights to any future inventions arising under the research plan. www.enlila.com

About Isbank

Founded in 1924, Isbank has played a role in supporting the economic development of the Republic of Türkiye. With an integrated service network that spans numerous sectors and industries both in Türkiye and abroad, Isbank stands today as the largest privately owned bank in the country.

www.isbank.com.tr

About Is Private Equity

Established in 2000 under the leadership of Isbank Group and with support from the World Bank, Is Private Equity provides "smart capital" to high-growth-potential ventures, creating both financial and strategic value. With 17 investments to date, Is Private Equity supports portfolio companies in areas such as institutionalization, strategic development, and operational efficiency. Listed on Borsa Istanbul since 2004, Is Private Equity offers investors a chance to take part in sustainable growth.

www.isgirisim.com.tr

About the Hotamisligil Laboratory

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Gökhan Hotamisligil, James S. Simmons Professor of Genetics and Metabolism at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Hotamisligil Laboratory focuses on understanding the fundamental regulatory mechanisms of metabolism and immunometabolism. The lab is dedicated to developing new strategies for the prevention and treatment of obesity- and age-related diseases. Its mission is to translate scientific discoveries into solutions that improve human health, nurture the next generation of scientists, and generate new knowledge. The lab collaborates with a network of students, researchers, and partners to address global health challenges at the intersection of biotechnology and medicine.

https://gsh.hsph.harvard.edu

About Harvard Chan School

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health is a community of scientists, practitioners, educators, and students dedicated to improving health and advancing equity so all people can thrive. We research the many factors influencing health and collaborate widely to translate those insights into policies, programs, and practices that prevent disease and promote well-being for people around the world. We also educate public health leaders through our degree programs, postdoctoral training, fellowships, and continuing education courses. Founded in 1913 as America's first professional training program in public health, the School continues to have an impact in fields ranging from infectious disease to environmental justice to health systems and beyond.

