Texas Tech Health El Paso: Hunt School of Dental Medicine's Inaugural Class Graduates With Nation's Only Integrated Public Health Certification

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Four years ago, Anna Ceniceros left her rural hometown of Clarendon, Texas - population under 1,900 - to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a dentist. She moved to the big city of El Paso to attend Texas Tech Health El Paso's Hunt School of Dental Medicine, joining its inaugural class.

New dentist Anna Ceniceros

Anna Ceniceros, a recent graduate of Texas Tech Health El Paso's Hunt School of Dental Medicine, stands with her father, Jose, after providing him with care at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.

This summer, she returned home with a Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degree and a Community Health Certificate from the Hunt School of Dental Medicine - the only dental school in the nation to offer this certificate fully integrated with its D.M.D. program.

"Earning the Community Health Certificate deepened my understanding of the populations I'll be serving, especially in underserved areas like Clarendon and the surrounding regions," Ceniceros said. "Both dental school and the certificate program prepared me to deliver compassionate, comprehensive care. I'm excited to begin this next chapter and give back to the community that raised me."

Ceniceros has accepted a position at a dental office in nearby Amarillo and will begin practicing this summer.

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine's inaugural class of 40 graduates not only left prepared to practice dentistry - they also possess a distinctive public health perspective, thanks to the integrated program.

"This program reflects our commitment to preparing community-minded practitioners who can address oral health disparities and work at the intersection of clinical care and public health" said Salma Elwazeer, B.D.S., M.D.S., M.P.H., director of public health education.

The certificate program spans four years and includes 11 courses - five focused on foundational public health knowledge and six centered on applied learning. Students design public health interventions based on identified community needs, often in collaboration with local health organizations.

Throughout their training, students develop case studies highlighting health disparities, access barriers, and culturally responsive care. One graduate received a job offer after demonstrating Spanish fluency and patient-centered communication skills during an interview.

Some students have presented their research at national conferences. Last year, graduate Cheyenne Winkler received the Most Outstanding Presentation in Clinical Research award at the 29th Hinman Student Research Symposium.

For four graduates, the certificate coursework contributed to earning a Master of Public Health (M.P.H.) degree through a partnership with the UTHealth School of Public Health. These students graduated with both a D.M.D. and an M.P.H., joining a growing group of dual-degree dental professionals. The program is structured so that other students can also apply the certificate coursework toward an M.P.H. if they choose to pursue the additional degree.

Approximately 43% of the class will remain in West Texas, furthering the school's mission to expand access to dental care in a region where many rural communities lack providers. Additionally, 10 graduates secured highly competitive dental residency positions at prestigious institutions including Yale, Rutgers and the University of Washington.

