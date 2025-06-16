Logo Brands Announces Strategic Partnerships With Six Premier Universities

New agreements with Oklahoma State, TCU, UTSA, Montana State, UCF, and Louisville expand Logo Brands' footprint and elevate the fan experience.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Logo Brands is proud to announce new and expanded licensing partnerships with six leading universities: Oklahoma State University, Texas Christian University (TCU), University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Montana State University, University of Central Florida (UCF), and University of Louisville. These strategic alliances reinforce Logo Brands' commitment to providing top-quality, collegiate-branded products that enhance the fan experience and support school spirit nationwide.

UTSA, UCF, Louisville, Montana State, TCU, Oklahoma State



"We're proud to grow our collegiate partnerships with Oklahoma State, TCU, UTSA, Montana State, UCF, and Louisville," said Maggie McHugh, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing. "Each of these universities has a unique legacy and we're excited to deliver high-quality licensed products that celebrate their spirit."

Logo Brands' officially licensed product assortment-including tailgating gear, inflatables, drinkware, and home accessories-will be available through the company's e-commerce site and at major national retailers such as Fanatics, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Buc-ee's, Academy, and Sam's Club. This wide retail presence ensures that fans across the country have easy access to products that represent their favorite teams in style.

Oklahoma State University

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Logo Brands, a leading name in high-quality collegiate products," said Kurtis Mason, Director of Business Development and Licensing. "This collaboration enhances the fan experience and ensures an outstanding selection of OSU products in the marketplace."

Texas Christian University (TCU)

"We are extremely proud to establish a new strategic partnership with Logo Brands," said Ryan Peck, Senior Deputy AD for External Affairs. "Their reputation in the industry and the growing demand for TCU merchandise make this a perfect collaboration."

University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)

"For over a decade, Logo Brands has been a top-selling licensee in hard goods for our UTSA campus," said Paul Eikenberry, Assistant Director of Brand, Trademarks, & Licensing (UT System).

"UTSA is proud to join forces with Logo Brands to further amplify the University's spirit," added Brad Smith, Deputy AD for External Affairs. "This partnership expands our brand reach and enhances the fan experience for students, alumni, and supporters."

Montana State University

"We're excited to partner with Logo Brands to bring an exceptional selection of Montana State merchandise to our fans," said Amy Kanuch, Director of Trademarks and Licensing.

University of Louisville

"We are so excited to partner with Logo Brands here at the University of Louisville!" said Olivia Biven. "They've positioned themselves as leaders in collegiate tailgate and lifestyle products, and we're thrilled to expand the options available to Card Nation."

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a premier manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and major professional leagues including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. Offering a wide array of outdoor lifestyle, home living, and on-the-go merchandise, the company has developed more than 900 product lines since its founding. Established in 2000 as a family business in a Memphis garage, Logo Brands now operates as a national industry leader headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Contact Information

Rachel Schmucker

Marketing and Communications Manager

rachel@logobrands.com





SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/logo-brands-announces-strategic-partnerships-with-six-premier-univ-1033291