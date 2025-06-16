Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) refers members to the below link, which introduces its newly appointed Independent Chair, Mr. David Potter.

Concise resume of Mr. Potter

Mr. Potter has extensive experience in the resource sector, spanning over 30 years, during which he has built and led a diverse range of specialist teams providing technical, financial, and strategic support for multiple start-ups, operations, feasibility studies, and due diligence.

This wealth of his hands-on operational experience is combined with strong corporate, legal and finance acumen, built from continued education as well as executive experience at Reed Resources, Excelsior Gold and Round Oak Minerals (a 100% owned subsidiary of Washington Soul Pattinson), as well as being a director of several private entities.

Mr. Potter currently works as a private resource sector consultant advising on technical, finance and strategic matters. He has a Bachelor of Science (geology), a Master of Science (mineral economics) and a diploma in Financial Investment and Analysis. As a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, he is able to act as a JORC competent person for a variety of deposit styles.

