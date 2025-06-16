HopCat Southgate Announces Grand Opening Weekend With Community Giveaways and Charity Soft Opening

New location celebrates with free Cosmik Fries for a year for first 200 guests, local partnerships, and a charity night benefiting Southgate employees and residents in need.

SOUTHGATE, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Project BarFly, the West Michigan-based hospitality group that operates HopCat, today announced grand opening details for its new HopCat restaurant in Southgate located at 15231 Trenton Road. The 6,700 sq. Ft. beer bar and restaurant will open to the public June 30, offering 40 taps of curated craft beer alongside its widely recognized comfort food menu featuring famous Cosmik Fries.

HopCat Southgate Interior Sneak Peek



On Friday, July 11 at 1 p.m., HopCat will host an invitation-only ribbon cutting ceremony with the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber, local community leaders, and HopCat's mascot, Brewce. Then on Saturday, July 12, HopCat will celebrate its public grand opening with a housewarming event where the first 200 guests in line will receive free Cosmik Fries for one year. Doors open at 10 a.m., and dine-in guests will receive HopCat swag and special gifts while supplies last.

"It's an incredible opportunity to open our doors here in Southgate," said Kara Snyder, Managing Partner of HopCat. "We're excited to bring the HopCat experience to a new community that has already been so welcoming. With a team of over 100 passionate staff members, we're ready to deliver the outstanding food, craft beer, and hospitality our guests have come to expect."

Located at Trenton and Eureka in the former Old Chicago space, the 6,700 sq. ft. restaurant seats 260 and features a full bar, 40 rotating craft beers, TVs for game days, and an expanded outdoor patio.

"Southgate is proud to welcome HopCat's unique menu, vibrant décor, and friendly staff," said Mayor Joseph Kuspa. "They will quickly become a favorite for our residents and visitors."

"The Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber is committed to creating quality jobs and empowering businesses," said Ronald Hinrichs, President/CEO. "We are excited to welcome HopCat to Southgate as a valued employer and partner."

Ahead of its opening, HopCat Southgate will host a Charity Night Soft Opening on June 28 from 5-10 p.m. to benefit the HopCat Employee & Community Assistance Fund powered by HelpLink. Guests can enjoy a complimentary meal with a $15 donation; HopCat will also contribute $5,000, with all proceeds staying in Southgate to help employees and community members facing financial hardship. Reservations can be made online here .

"Putting people first has always been at the heart of HopCat," said Craig Stage, CEO of HopCat. "That's why we're excited to team up with HelpLink, a Michigan-based nonprofit, to support both our employees and the Southgate community. This partnership allows us to bring together our business, our team, and our guests to help neighbors who are facing financial hardships. And the best part, every dollar raised will stay right here in Southgate to help those in our local community who need it most."

HopCat is committed to supporting local breweries, sustainability, and community engagement, offering quality bar food and an inviting atmosphere. With eleven locations in Michigan and one in Nebraska, HopCat is a leader in the craft beer industry.

SOURCE: HopCat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/hopcat-southgate-announces-grand-opening-weekend-with-community-gi-1040131