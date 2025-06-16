Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - ALUULA Composites .Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA" or the "Company"), a pioneer in wind propulsion materials and innovation, will join Wind For Goods, the international summit dedicated to wind-powered maritime transport, taking place June 19-20, 2025, in Saint-Nazaire, near Nantes, France.

This year's theme, "Sailing Maritime Transport: The Challenge of Large-Scale Deployment," aligns with ALUULA's core mission: developing revolutionary, sustainable, high-performance materials enabling global shipping through advanced wind power technology and materials.

From wind sports to cargo ships: a natural evolution

ALUULA's journey began in windsports-pushing the boundaries of kite and wing technology-and has since evolved to support the next frontier: wind-powered cargo vessels. With shipping responsible for transporting 90% of the world's goods, the industry faces urgent pressure to decarbonize its operations. Without stronger regulations, maritime transport could contribute up to 17% of global CO2 emissions by 2050, up from its current 3%.

Partnering to decarbonize: collaboration with Airseas

In line with this vision, ALUULA is collaborating in a research and development project with Airseas, a company owned by K Line, which is committed to decarbonizing the maritime sector. With a shared drive to accelerate sustainable innovation, Airseas is currently exploring ALUULA's material for the construction of the automated kite system in its Seawing project. This project aims to harness wind power to tow cargo ships, significantly reducing carbon emissions and lowering fuel consumption.

ALUULA also applauds the recent development of an innovative company, Beyond the Sea, and their SeaKite solution, an automated kite system that reduces CO2 emissions on average by 20%.

Game-changing materials that meet the ocean's demands

ALUULA's patented materials are eight times stronger than steel for equivalent weight and recycle-ready. They are purpose-built to meet the rigorous demands of wind propulsion at sea-strong, lightweight, and high-performance even under extreme UV exposure and saltwater conditions. Unlike traditional glued composites that risk delamination, ALUULA's materials are engineered for durability and longevity. Just as important, they are recyclable at the end of their life, supporting the global need for fully circular maritime solutions.

Scaling wind power for global shipping

"Wind is not just a source of clean energy-it's a practical, scalable solution for reducing maritime fuel use and emissions," said Sage Berryman, CEO at ALUULA. "With our sustainable materials, maritime companies can achieve savings in fuel, optimize transit, and routes. They also future-proof fleets to meet evolving climate regulations and implement circular solutions."

Connect with ALUULA at Wind For Goods 2025 to discover how innovative materials can power the wind-propelled cargo vessels of tomorrow. sales@aluula.com.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | (TSXV: AUUA)

