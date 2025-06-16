? Pravin Desale, Head of R&D, to Deliver Opening Speech on Growing Need for Low Power FPGAs ?

? Multiple Speaker Sessions Focused on Edge AI, Sensor Fusion, Industrial IoT, Ethernet Solutions, Design Tools, and More ?

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming FPGA Conference Europe. As part of the event, Lattice Senior Vice President of Research and Development Pravin Desale will deliver an opening speech where he will explore the market dynamics and trends that are positioning low power FPGAs at the forefront of technological advancements.

In addition, Lattice will participate in various speaker sessions to showcase how low power FPGAs are driving innovation across multiple sectors. The company will also demonstrate its latest FPGA technology advancements in edge AI, advanced connectivity, robust security, and more.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): July 1 3: Lattice Demo Showcase (Exhibition Table #5) Speaker sessions: Day 1 Opening Speech: "Powering the Future How Low Power FPGAs are Shaping Tomorrow's Tech Landscape" by Pravin Desale, Head of R&D, Lattice Semiconductor Day 1 3 Speaker Sessions: Various FPGA deep dive sessions spanning from edge AI, sensor fusion, IIoT, Ethernet solutions, and design tools by experts from Lattice Semiconductor



Date Time Session July 1 11:15 11:55 a.m. Designing AI Solutions with Lattice for Real World Applications 12:05 12:45 p.m. Deploying Edge AI Applications with Lattice sensAI Solution Stack July 2 2:15 2:55 p.m. Tools and Techniques for Higher Design Efficiency 3:05 3:45 p.m. Open Standard Based High-Level Design Methodology for Near-Sensor, Low-Latency Computing 5:20 6 p.m. Adaptive RISC-V SoC for Industrial Edge AI Using Low Power FPGA July 3 9 9:40 a.m. Industrial IoT Challenges and Solutions for Real Time Communication 1:30 2:10 p.m. Developing Ethernet Solutions with FPGAs 4:20 5 p.m. Accelerating Intelligent Edge Systems with Lattice Semiconductor and NVIDIA

Where: FPGA Conference Europe, NH München Ost Conference Center, Munich, Germany



The FPGA Conference Europe is Europe's leading specialist conference for programmable logic devices as the building blocks of datacenters, telecommunications, and many other technology applications.

