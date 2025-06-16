Markel Insurance announces new leadership appointments within its US Wholesale and Specialty division

RICHMOND, Va., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today new leadership appointments within its US Wholesale and Specialty division as part of a strategic regional realignment designed to better serve the distinct needs of its wholesale and retail distribution channels. Specifically, the company is simplifying its structure from six US wholesale and two US retail regions to four integrated US regions to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen alignment with partners and customers.

"Simplicity wins in the specialty insurance business," said Wendy Houser, President, Wholesale and Specialty. "This simplified structure will accelerate growth by streamlining our ability to provide market-leading insurance solutions to our wholesale and retail partners and customers."

As part of the new structure, the following appointments have been made to lead the four U.S. regions: West, Central, Northeast and Southeast.

Brian Gray, Regional President, will lead the West region with expanded oversight. Brian has been with Markel for 22 years and served as Regional President for the West region for eight years. In this expanded role, he will have oversight of the wholesale and retail business across the West region.

Mimi Fiske, Regional President, will lead the Central region. She has been with Markel for 11 years and served as Regional President for Markel's former Midwest region. In her new role, Fiske will have expanded geographic oversight and scope for wholesale and retail.

Sal Pollaro has been appointed Regional President for the expanded Northeast region with scope for wholesale and retail. He has been with Markel for 16 years, most recently serving as Executive Underwriting Officer, Professional Liability.

Hollis Zyglocke, Regional President, will lead the Southeast region. She has been with Markel for seven years and served as Regional President for Markel's former Mid-Atlantic region. In her new role, Zyglocke will have expanded geographic oversight and scope for wholesale and retail.

Three additional appointments have been made: Matt Huels has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, US Wholesale and Specialty; Jim Hinchley has been appointed President, Workers Compensation and Small Commercial Package; and Scott Whitehead has been appointed Executive Underwriting Officer, Casualty. Huels has been with Markel for 10 years, most recently serving as Regional President, West Retail Region and will report to Wendy Houser in his new role. Hinchley joined Markel in 2024 as Chief Retail Officer and in his new role, he will report to Alex Martin, President, Programs and Solutions. Whitehead has been with Markel for 26 years serving in various underwriting leadership roles, most recently as Senior Managing Director, Markel Insurtech and will report to Mark Schauss, Chief Underwriting Officer in his new role.

"Brian, Hollis, Matt, Mimi, Sal, Scott and Jim are proven leaders at Markel," said Houser. "They inspire their teams and have the knowledge, expertise and relationships that we need to serve our customers and profitably grow our business. These changes will strengthen and empower the leadership of our core US insurance business and propel us on our journey to be a market leader."

About Markel

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

