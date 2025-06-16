Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR38 | ISIN: CA40066W1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E35
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 21:12
0,164 Euro
+1,86 % +0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1590,16623:00
0,1560,16922:00
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 23:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Confirms Terms of Warrant Expiry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) announces that further to its press release of June 16, 2025 (See GSilver news release dated June 16, 2025), the Company clarifies that the expiry date for the 4,550,000 warrants issued to Ocean Partners UK Ltd. is March 31, 2028.

About Guanajuato Silver

For further information regarding the Company, please visit www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Gerente de Comunicaciones, T: 604 723 1433
E: jjj@GSilver.com
GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-confirms-terms-of-warrant-expiry-1040185

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.