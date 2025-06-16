Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - David Picton, President and Chief Executive Officer, PICTON Investments ("PICTON" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate Picton Mahoney Asset Management's rebrand to PICTON.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5uhQIccN1U

PICTON's rebrand is a call to rebuild the investment industry from the Bear Up. This is more than a refreshed look for the brand, but a fundamental repositioning of the firm's identity and a declaration of intent: to challenge the status quo, lead with a risk-first mindset, and rally a new era of investors, advisors, institutions, and portfolio managers to help them see the power of alternative investments in building better portfolios for their clients.

Since the firm was co-founded over 20 years ago, PICTON has partnered with advisors and institutions to offer alternative investments to build portfolios that go beyond traditional approaches - aiming to provide diversified, less correlated return streams that deliver stronger, more stable outcomes for Canadians. With its new rebrand, PICTON is hoping to raise awareness of the importance of moving beyond a traditional portfolio to a fortified 40/30/30 portfolio - 40% equities, 30% fixed income, 30% liquid alternatives - a construction that aims to offer more resilience in all markets, not just bull runs.

By embracing the bear and encouraging Canadians to see it as a friend rather than a foe, PICTON aims to change the long-held perception of the bear as a symbol of fear. It now takes center stage as PICTON's brand anchor. Not as a warning, but as a symbol of strength, adaptability, and preparation.

PICTON is investing heavily in its people, processes, platforms, and partnerships because Canadians deserve more certainty in uncertain times. With resilience, discipline, and innovation, the firm is shaping a future where more investors can reach their financial goals with greater certainty.

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with over $13 billion in assets under management, recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction - moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255756

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange