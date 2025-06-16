Xraised: Transforming Investment Insight: Marc Clapasson on Layer Finance's AI-Powered Real Estate Platform

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / How AI Is Driving the Future of Real Estate Investment

In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Marc Clapasson shared how Layer Finance is accelerating the future of real estate through cutting-edge automation and analytics. At the core of this transformation is LAYRON, the proprietary AI engine that's redefining the speed and intelligence behind every investment decision.

"AI doesn't just assist-it leads," says Clapasson. "From document analysis to deal vetting, LAYRON reduces friction and empowers investors to move with unprecedented confidence."

Automation That Streamlines Deal Execution

Layer Finance's AI technology eliminates repetitive, manual processes that typically slow down real estate deals. The platform automates critical steps-like due diligence, compliance checks, and legal review-cutting execution time by over 80%. This level of automation makes it possible for users to secure deals in highly competitive markets, before others even finish their paperwork.

Clapasson emphasizes that the goal isn't just speed-it's strategic clarity. "When you automate the basics, you free investors to think bigger," he notes.

Investment Intelligence at Scale

A standout aspect of Layer Finance is how it leverages analytics to deliver high-resolution insight across portfolios. The platform continuously monitors market trends and property performance, offering real-time forecasts and risk flags.

"Analytics drive our predictive capabilities," Clapasson adds. "It's how our investors anticipate shifts and act proactively instead of reactively."

The AI engine not only detects investment opportunities-it also flags potential pitfalls, allowing for smarter, more agile capital deployment.

Redefining Real Estate with AI Innovation

With its fusion of investment insight and advanced real estate data modeling, Layer Finance is setting a new standard for how deals are sourced, analyzed, and closed. As Marc Clapasson shared with Xraised, this AI-powered approach empowers users to outpace traditional firms stuck in legacy workflows.

Layer Finance is more than a fintech solution-it's a strategic advantage in today's fast-moving market.

