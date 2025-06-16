Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 23:26 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xraised: Transforming Investment Insight: Marc Clapasson on Layer Finance's AI-Powered Real Estate Platform

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / How AI Is Driving the Future of Real Estate Investment
In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Marc Clapasson shared how Layer Finance is accelerating the future of real estate through cutting-edge automation and analytics. At the core of this transformation is LAYRON, the proprietary AI engine that's redefining the speed and intelligence behind every investment decision.

"AI doesn't just assist-it leads," says Clapasson. "From document analysis to deal vetting, LAYRON reduces friction and empowers investors to move with unprecedented confidence."

Automation That Streamlines Deal Execution
Layer Finance's AI technology eliminates repetitive, manual processes that typically slow down real estate deals. The platform automates critical steps-like due diligence, compliance checks, and legal review-cutting execution time by over 80%. This level of automation makes it possible for users to secure deals in highly competitive markets, before others even finish their paperwork.

Clapasson emphasizes that the goal isn't just speed-it's strategic clarity. "When you automate the basics, you free investors to think bigger," he notes.

Investment Intelligence at Scale
A standout aspect of Layer Finance is how it leverages analytics to deliver high-resolution insight across portfolios. The platform continuously monitors market trends and property performance, offering real-time forecasts and risk flags.

"Analytics drive our predictive capabilities," Clapasson adds. "It's how our investors anticipate shifts and act proactively instead of reactively."

The AI engine not only detects investment opportunities-it also flags potential pitfalls, allowing for smarter, more agile capital deployment.

Redefining Real Estate with AI Innovation
With its fusion of investment insight and advanced real estate data modeling, Layer Finance is setting a new standard for how deals are sourced, analyzed, and closed. As Marc Clapasson shared with Xraised, this AI-powered approach empowers users to outpace traditional firms stuck in legacy workflows.

Layer Finance is more than a fintech solution-it's a strategic advantage in today's fast-moving market.

Discover the full story and explore how AI is reshaping the investment landscape:
Read the full interview at Xraised
Learn more about the platform at Layer Finance.

Media Contact Information
Cecilia Castillero
interviews@xraised.com
https://xraised.com/

SOURCE: Xraised



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/transforming-investment-insight-marc-clapasson-on-layer-finances-1040194

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.