Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY) (the "Company" or "City View"), announces that subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company's board of directors has approved and will be undertaking a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Consolidation common share. The Company expects that the Consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility in structuring and completing financings and potential business transactions.

No fractional common shares will be issued, and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and other rights to acquire common shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

The Company currently has 456,813,473 common shares outstanding and accordingly expects 45,681,347 common shares to be outstanding on completion of the Consolidation (subject to rounding adjustments and any further share issuances prior to the Consolidation). The Company does not expect to change its name or trading symbol in conjunction with the Consolidation. The Company will issue a further news release when the record date for the Consolidation has been set.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

