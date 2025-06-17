Amdocs Management Limited: From Generic to Verticalized: Amdocs Unveils a Standard for Skilled, Trustworthy Telco-Grade AI Agents

In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA, whitepaper introduces a framework for telco-verticalized AI agents, emphasizing ontology, reasoning, simulation, trust and brand engineering

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today unveiled a new standard defining what makes a telco AI agent an advanced, verticalized enterprise offering. In a whitepaper titled "AI Verticalization for Telcos," Amdocs presents an outline for telco-grade agents that are skilled, brand-engineered, trustworthy, and autonomous-capable of transforming how CSPs engage with customers and operate their networks.

While the telecom sector has embraced generative AI at pace, many deployments fall short of true operational integration. This whitepaper defines a Telco-Grade Agent as one that is "verticalized"-deeply embedded with telco-specific skills, ontologies, and reasoning capabilities. These agents go beyond surface-level interactions, delivering network-aware, context-sensitive responses and executing intelligent decision-making rooted in domain expertise.

"In the age of AI, the difference between automation and intelligence lies in specialization," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Telco-grade agents aren't just smart-they're industry-native. They speak the language of networks, services, and customers, and they act with purpose. This framework ensures that CSPs don't just implement AI-they implement it right."

Key aspects of a telco-specific AI agent include:

Ontology is the Backbone of Telco Intelligence

For AI agents to operate effectively in the telecommunications industry, they must understand the language, logic, and structure of telco systems. That's where ontology - a formal representation of domain knowledge that enables consistent data interpretation across platforms and tasks - becomes necessary. A well-defined telco ontology provides AI agents with a contextual understanding of service plans, technical specifications, billing structures, and customer interactions. To support this, a robust ingestion pipeline is needed-capable of handling a variety of data types that agents rely on, including real-time streams, time series data, and other structured and unstructured sources.

By leveraging in-context learning and telco-specialized large language models (LLMs), agents gain advanced reasoning capabilities and adaptability. This structured framework ensures AI agents deliver accurate, relevant, and uniform responses, while allowing for seamless collaboration across systems and sub-agents.

Autonomy and Predictive Reasoning That Works

AI agents must operate with true autonomy-detecting issues, initiating actions, collaborating with other agents, and escalating to humans when needed-all before a customer ever reaches out. This shift from reactive support to proactive service unlocks measurable gains in efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond access to telco data, agents must be able to reason with it-applying domain-specific logic, workflows, and best practices to deliver decisions and actions aligned with industry expectations. This is what enables truly intelligent, telco-effective autonomy.

Digital Twin and Simulation

For operators, a digital twin is a real-time virtual replica of their physical network, designed to support reliable, data-driven decision-making. By continuously ingesting data and enabling high-fidelity simulations, it provides actionable insights that lead to trusted, efficient execution. Data, analytics, and AI/ML form the core foundation of any effective digital twin.

Simulation plays a critical role by offering a safe and scalable environment to train and test AI agents. It allows agentic AI to learn complex decision-making, anticipate outcomes, adapt strategies, and operate autonomously-without real-world risk. When combined with a telecom network digital twin-fed in real time by data from base stations, routers, and user devices-this creates an autonomous network that can self-optimize, dynamically manage resources, and even self-heal. The result: improved performance, lower operational costs, and a significantly enhanced customer experience.

Brand Engineering: Designing the Digital Face of the Enterprise

As AI agents become the first touchpoint between companies and their customers-across industries, not just in telecom-how they sound, look, and respond carries real brand weight. Agents can't just be generic; they must embody the voice, tone, and personality of the brand in action.

This shift matters because customers are paying attention. In a global study* commissioned by Amdocs in collaboration with McCann Tech agency and Coleman Parkes, 80% of consumers said they trust AI agents to resolve service issues, and 60% believe AI can positively shape their perception of a brand-when done right. That trust isn't automatic; it's earned through intentional design, from the agent's voice and visual presence to the way it behaves and adapts to each interaction.

Trust Can't Be Trivial

Enterprise-grade Agents must also possess robust non-functional capabilities. These horizontal capabilities encompass crucial aspects like trust and security, which are fundamental to the reliability and effectiveness of GenAI solutions in the telecommunications sector. By integrating these horizontal attributes, telco agents not only enhance their service delivery but also ensure that operations are secure, compliant, and trustworthy, thereby fostering stronger customer relationships and confidence.

Ongoing Collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA

Amdocs continues to work closely with NVIDIA to integrate NVIDIA's full-stack AI foundry service - a collection of NVIDIA AI Foundation Models, NVIDIA NeMo framework and tools, and NVIDIA DGX Cloud that gives enterprises an end-to-end solution for creating custom generative AI models - with Amdocs' generative AI offering, amAIz Suite.

The collaboration has focused on harnessing generative AI to transform customer experiences, network automation and deliver operational efficiencies. Amdocs leveraged NVIDIA DGX Cloud on AWS to test and tune multiple models, while using NVIDIA NIM microservices, a part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to rapidly deploy models for seamless, scalable inference with industry-standard APIs.

Amdocs has partnered with AWS to build enterprise-grade, cloud-native AI solutions that deliver production-ready capabilities for communication service providers (CSPs). Through this collaboration, Amdocs' amAIz Suite integrates the comprehensive generative AI stack of AWS-including Amazon Bedrock for foundation model access, AWS purpose-built data services for real-time processing, and scalable cloud infrastructure-to enable telco-grade agents that meet the critical requirements for enterprise AI: adaptability, scalability, data integration, and adherence to privacy and security standards.

Amdocs, AWS, and NVIDIA have demonstrated several collaborations that show the real-world impact of GenAI in telecom. The first, presented at Digital Transformation World Asia, explored how GenAI can enhance billing and customer care and sales experiences. The second, unveiled at Mobile World Congress Barcelona and NVIDIA GTC, introduced a framework for autonomous network operations through intelligent network agents.

Amdocs will be demonstrating its joint AI agent solutions with NVIDIA at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Ignite in Copenhagen, June 17-19, 2025.

*Survey, interviews and focus groups of 120 CSP leaders and 7,025 consumers aged 18-69 in 14 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

