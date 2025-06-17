New to The Street's Show #672 Airs Tonight on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM EST

Featured as Sponsored Programming: FLOKI, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI), NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), and Vita Bella

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / New to The Street, a premier financial media platform, announces the nationwide broadcast of Show #672 airing tonight at 10:30 PM EST on the Fox Business Network. This nationally televised episode features long-form interviews with four dynamic companies, offering investors a front-row seat to market-moving innovation and growth.

Featured companies on tonight's show include:

FLOKI - The popular Web3 ecosystem continues to lead with utility and community engagement. FLOKI's highly anticipated Valhalla metaverse game officially launches on June 30 , marking a major milestone for the project's play-to-earn vision and cementing its role in the next generation of crypto gaming.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) - A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical innovator advancing treatments in neurodegenerative and liver diseases. With multiple Phase 3 trials underway, BioVie is positioned as a leader in the Alzheimer's and hepatology therapeutic categories.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - A cutting-edge life sciences company developing novel therapies for treatment-resistant depression and pulmonary disorders. NRX's pipeline includes breakthrough-stage compounds with FDA fast-track designations and real-world impact potential.

Vita Bella - A rising name in health and lifestyle, Vita Bella delivers premium nutrition and wellness products tailored for modern consumers seeking vitality, beauty, and balance.

Each interview explores the companies' strategic goals, innovation roadmaps, and value propositions, offering clarity and visibility to investors across retail and institutional markets.

"Show #672 highlights the diversity of innovation happening across Web3, biotech, and wellness," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Creator of New to The Street. "With FLOKI's Valhalla launch on the horizon and biotech milestones accelerating, this lineup demonstrates how vision meets execution."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business television platforms in the U.S., delivering sponsored content and earned media since 2009. Weekly broadcasts on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television reach over 220 million households, supplemented by 2.65 million YouTube subscribers and a combined social media audience of over 700,000 followers across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Its proprietary ecosystem integrates national TV exposure, digital reach, NYC outdoor billboards, and earned media pickups on ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliate networks.

