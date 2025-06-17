Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 01:30 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Council for a Secure America Polling Confirms Broad Israeli Support for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released updated findings from its public opinion research in Israel. The polling reveals overwhelming support among Israeli voters for military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

View the full polling results here.

"CSA polling reaffirms the Israeli public's broad support for recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities," said Jennifer Sutton, executive director of the Council for a Secure America. "These results reflect voters' deep concern for Israel's national security and their strong opposition to allowing Iran's terror regime to acquire nuclear weapons that could threaten Israel's existence."

The Israeli survey found that 79% of voters support a military strike to disable Iran's nuclear facilities, while only 7% oppose it and 15% remain undecided.

The poll was conducted in Hebrew in Feb. 2-4, 2025, by Panels LTD, a leading Israeli research firm with a track record of over 10,000 completed surveys since 2006. Commissioned by CSA, the survey utilized a weighted socio-demographic sample reflecting age, gender, geography, heritage and religiosity, in accordance with data from the Israeli Bureau of Statistics. The results offer a representative cross-section of Israeli society and capture a range of perspectives on national security, the economy, and the future of the Abraham Accords.

"The data further underscores the urgency of a strong U.S.-Israel partnership in countering terrorism and maintaining regional stability," said Sutton. "Israelis understand that Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis pose a direct threat not only to Israel, but also to the United States and our Western allies."

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the US-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. mutual national security interests.

CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war-the only report of its kind.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/council-for-a-secure-america-polling-confirms-broad-israeli-support-for-strike-on-iranian-nuclear-facilities-302483045.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.