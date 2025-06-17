Council for a Secure America Polling Confirms Broad Israeli Support for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released updated findings from its public opinion research in Israel. The polling reveals overwhelming support among Israeli voters for military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

"CSA polling reaffirms the Israeli public's broad support for recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities," said Jennifer Sutton, executive director of the Council for a Secure America. "These results reflect voters' deep concern for Israel's national security and their strong opposition to allowing Iran's terror regime to acquire nuclear weapons that could threaten Israel's existence."

The Israeli survey found that 79% of voters support a military strike to disable Iran's nuclear facilities, while only 7% oppose it and 15% remain undecided.

The poll was conducted in Hebrew in Feb. 2-4, 2025, by Panels LTD, a leading Israeli research firm with a track record of over 10,000 completed surveys since 2006. Commissioned by CSA, the survey utilized a weighted socio-demographic sample reflecting age, gender, geography, heritage and religiosity, in accordance with data from the Israeli Bureau of Statistics. The results offer a representative cross-section of Israeli society and capture a range of perspectives on national security, the economy, and the future of the Abraham Accords.

"The data further underscores the urgency of a strong U.S.-Israel partnership in countering terrorism and maintaining regional stability," said Sutton. "Israelis understand that Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis pose a direct threat not only to Israel, but also to the United States and our Western allies."

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the US-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. mutual national security interests.

CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war-the only report of its kind.

