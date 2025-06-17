Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTQ2 | ISIN: CA6739101054 | Ticker-Symbol: G7I
Frankfurt
16.06.25 | 17:04
0,012 Euro
+228,57 % +0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBERON URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBERON URANIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OBERON URANIUM
OBERON URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OBERON URANIUM CORP0,012+228,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.