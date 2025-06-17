LifeCard and Pulse iD To Launch Japan's First Hyper-Personalized Credit Card

TOKYO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeCard, one of Japan's leading credit card providers, has partnered with personalization innovator Pulse iD to launch a new generation of credit cards that puts personalization at the heart of the cardholder experience. The rollout begins in September 2025 across LifeCard's 6 million customers, with sign-ups also open to new customers.

Built Around You

Customers can customize their rewards, benefits, and features-or let Pulse iD's hyper-personalization engine curate options based on spending patterns and lifestyle signals.

"This card isn't just a financial product-it's a lifestyle partner that grows with you," said Shinichiro Okuyama, Chief Marketing Officer at LifeCard. "It learns from your habits and evolves with your lifestyle - giving you unparalleled control and value."

LifeCard is popular with younger customers - students, recent graduates and young professionals. These customers ascend through many important life stages-from enjoying university life, to entering the workforce and building their careers. As customers' priorities shift, so too their credit card benefits and experiences. The card's flexibility mirror what many Japanese consumers quietly value - platforms with precision that allow deep customization.

Dynamic and modular platform

Rather than running multiple fixed credit card products, LifeCard now delivers a credit card experience shaped around an individual customer. Powered by Pulse iD's hyper-personalization engine, the system delivers thousands of tailored card journeys across micro-segments.

Using smart pricing within gamified rewards, spend tiering and subscription bundles, the card adapts as the cardholder's needs evolve.

"Pulse iD is proud to partner with LifeCard to power this transformation in Japan's credit card market," said Alex Topaloski, CEO of Pulse iD. "The financial services industry is moving toward intuitive and adaptive products. Artificial intelligence is increasingly allowing us to deliver these personalized experiences - at scale across millions."

About LifeCard

LifeCard (www.lifecard.co.jp/), a subsidiary of AIFUL Corporation, offers a wide range of financial services, including credit and prepaid cards, loans, and insurance. Popular among Japan's younger demographic, LifeCard continues to innovate by delivering flexible, future-ready products.

About Pulse iD

Pulse iD (www.pulseid.com) is a global fintech platform specializing in hyper-personalized rewards and customer engagement. Serving banks, payment networks, fintechs and telcos across multiple regions, Pulse iD powers real-time, behaviour-driven customer experiences.

