Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 04:48 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV-4's Special Central Asia Season A Celebration of Regional Exchange and Cooperation

BEIJING, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the 2nd China-Central Asia Summit, being held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, from June 16 to 18, CCTV-4 has produced a series of special programs celebrating the six countries' close historical ties and their peoples' shared development aspirations.

Highlights of the season are the six-part documentary "Home" and the five-episode feature series "Learning to Return", both co-productions by China Media Group's Chinese Language Global Program Center and its broadcasting partners in the five Central Asian countries.

"Home" is the first humanistic documentary co-produced and broadcast by the six nations under the framework of China-Central Asia cooperation. In exploring the shared history and contemporary partnerships that draw them together, it presents compelling stories of cross-border collaboration in culture, scientific innovation and connectivity. "Learning to Return" tells the stories of young people from the five Central Asian countries whose dream has been to study in China and develop skills that will help them, when they return home, to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative.

By showcasing examples of cooperation in areas such as sport, culture and education, these special programs offer a multi-dimensional perspective on the efforts to build a China-Central Asia community with a shared future rooted in mutual support, shared development, common security and enduring friendship.

CCTV-4's Special Central Asia Season A Celebration of Regional Exchange and Cooperation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712543/CCTV4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-4s-special-central-asia-season--a-celebration-of-regional-exchange-and-cooperation-302483181.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.