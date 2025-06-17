Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 04:54 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Partners with Anchanto to Power E-commerce Operations in the Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchanto, the leading global B2B SaaS technology company in e-commerce and supply chain, announced its latest partnership with International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI), one of Philippines' leading manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical and consumer products.

Anchanto and IPI mark the start of their partnership during the official signing ceremony held in Cebu.

In an official signing ceremony held at IPI's Head Office in Cebu, the company formalized its adoption of Anchanto Order Management System (OMS) to manage and scale its growing e-commerce operations across major e-commerce marketplaces like Lazada, Shopee, TikTok, along with their upcoming online store.

With a wide portfolio of essential health and wellness products, IPI has long been a household name in the Philippines. As the company strengthens its presence in the digital commerce landscape, it recognized the need for a robust and reliable solution to streamline order processing, marketplace integrations, and inventory visibility.

"As IPI continues to strengthen presence in the e-commerce space, we were looking for a partner with the right blend of expertise and proven technology. Anchanto stood out with their global experience, local partnerships, and scalable solutions that align with our vision," said John Rey Villorente, VP- Brand Management Division, IPI.

"This collaboration will help us improve operational efficiency, boost transaction volumes, and help bring more products to consumers across digital marketplaces. We're excited to embark on this journey with Anchanto," he added.

The Anchanto OMS will enable IPI to centralize and automate order processing across multiple sales channels, while integrating seamlessly with their warehouse in Cebu. This move is expected to significantly enhance the company's ability to deliver a smooth, reliable experience to its customers while improving internal operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Bely Villacruz, Country Head - Philippines at Anchanto, said: "IPI is an iconic and trusted brand in the Philippines, and we are pleased to support their e-commerce transformation. Anchanto OMS will empower their teams with real-time visibility and control over operations, helping them scale effectively while maintaining operational excellence."

She added, "Our local team has worked closely with IPI to understand their challenges and ambitions. We're excited to bring in the right technology, local expertise, and support to ensure IPI's success across all digital channels."

Anchanto is trusted by leading companies like SM Retail, CloudLogic, Toby's, Blade, Red Selvage International, among others. This partnership marks another milestone in Anchanto's journey of enabling transformation for enterprises in APAC and beyond.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711512/Anchanto_and_IPI.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-pharmaceuticals-inc-partners-with-anchanto-to-power-e-commerce-operations-in-the-philippines-302483189.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.