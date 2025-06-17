SuperAI Singapore 2025 Sells Out: Asia's Largest AI Event Brings Together 7,000 Global Innovators

1,000+ AI companies from 100+ countries converge at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

East meets West on stage - with voices like Balaji Srinivasan, Dwarkesh Patel, and Edward Snowden alongside China's Unitree Robotics, Zhipu AI, and Manus AI

Full AI development lifecycle on display - from builders in the 36-hour NEXT Hackathon to frontier startups in the Genesis Competition, immersive workshops, and dedicated Community Hubs

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAI Singapore 2025 has officially sold out, with 7,000 attendees confirmed to gather at Marina Bay Sands tomorrow for Asia's largest and most influential AI conference. The event will convene AI leaders, frontier technologists, investors, and researchers from across 100+ countries - representing more than 1,000 of the world's most forward-thinking AI companies.

This year's edition signals a major inflection point in the AI industry, with SuperAI becoming the global stage where East meets West, frontier meets enterprise, and ideas become products.

Visionaries across robotics, healthcare, and finance will explore AI's industrial and societal impact - with speakers Balaji Srinivasan, Dwarkesh Patel, Tao Cheung (Manus AI), Edward Snowden, Felix Shang (Unitree Robotics), Nicolaus Radford (Persona AI), and Pippa Malmgren among the roster of over 100 to take the stage.

The 36-hour NEXT Hackathon, and the Genesis Startup Competition will take place at the heart of SuperAI on 18-19 June, with over US$250,000 in builder capital available for the next generation of AI and Machine Learning engineers and entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, immersive workshops, AI labs, and community hubs will showcase the full lifecycle of AI development - from code to capital to community.

"SuperAI is no longer just a conference - it's where the next wave of AI gets defined," said Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI. "What's most exciting is the calibre of people in the room: engineers, founders, policy makers, investors - all here to shape what comes next."

150 Exhibitors Power a Sold-Out Exhibition Floor

The expo floor is fully booked, featuring over 150 exhibitors across AI infrastructure, robotics, cloud, and deeptech innovation. Highlights include robotics pioneers Unitree Robotics and Quikbot, infrastructure innovators Google Cloud, FuriosaAI, Groq, and AMQ Semiconductor, and startups pioneering the future of agentic AI like Manus AI.

Attendees will journey into an AI-enabled future, with live robotic art displays, AI-generated visual immersions, and the AI Creator Lab presented by AMD - which will teach creators how to turn raw ideas into finished videos, music, and graphics in minutes by putting AI to work.

AI's cultural and societal impact will be unveiled at SuperAI's community hubs - with activations from Tatler and Mixmag exploring AI's impact on culture, art, and music, while the participation of IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), DISG (Digital Industry Singapore), and Startup Island Taiwan, spotlighting both Singaporean and regional government perspectives.

SuperAI Diamond Sponsors include agentic AI launchpad WOW.ai .; Auki Labs - building a collaborative sense of space for robotics, XR and smart cities; WEKA - the foundation for enterprise AI; io.net - scalable compute for the AI economy; Bright Data - limitless web data infrastructure; and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SuperAI Returns for Its Biggest Edition Yet: 10-11 June 2026

SuperAI today confirmed its return to Singapore on 10-11 June 2026, once again at Marina Bay Sands.

Following overwhelming demand and a sold-out 2025 edition, next year's event will feature expanded exhibition space, new content tracks, and deeper integration of AI technologies to produce its most immersive edition yet. SuperAI will continue to serve as the global nexus for AI's builders, thinkers, and decision-makers - shaping not just the future of the industry, but the future of frontier technologies.

Join the early access waitlist for SuperAI Singapore, 10-11 June 2026: super-ai.co/singapore-2026

