Integration of EDA empowers OEMs to deliver structured, high-bandwidth data to semiconductor fabs and drive efficiencies for competitive advantage

Agileo Automation, a leading provider of control and connectivity solutions for global semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today announced the future expansion of its A2ECF-SEMI automation framework to include SEMI's EDA (Equipment Data Acquisition) standards suite. This integration that already includes Agil'GEM and Agil'GEM300 will empower OEMs to deliver structured, high-bandwidth data to manufacturing facilities and drive process improvements with artificial intelligence (AI) by leveraging large amounts of reliable, actionable data. EDA standards, built on the legacy of SECS/GEM and GEM300, are transforming equipment communication and enabling high-speed, data-driven manufacturing.As semiconductor fabs become more connected and automated, the ability of OEM equipment to integrate seamlessly and deliver high-quality, structured data has become a competitive differentiator.

Agileo Automation has carried out EDA Freeze 2 client and server tests with equipment manufacturers already supporting EDA and is working with these early adopters on the integration on their equipment using A2ECF-SEMI, Agil'GEM, and Agil'GEM300. The company will soon be providing a comprehensive offer for OEMs in need of EDA Freeze 2 or 3. EDA is increasingly required in RFQs that equipment manufacturers must address.

"EDA is going to enable fabs to realize superior yields, faster innovation cycles, and a sustainable competitive advantage in an ever-accelerating market," explains Marc Engel, CEO of Agileo Automation. "Agileo is proud to be a major contributor to this global effort and pleased to support OEMs in all market segments with a complete and scalable product suite."

About Agileo Automation

Since its inception in 2010 in Poitiers, France, Agileo Automation has empowered global semiconductor equipment manufacturers to optimize their production machines with control, communication, data acquisition, and testing solutions, enabling their deployment in large-scale fabs worldwide. At the heart of Industry 4.0, Agileo's A2ECF-SEMI framework provides a robust foundation for developing equipment controller software, leveraging the SEMI SECS/GEM and GEM300 standard suites. As a member of SEMI and the OPC Foundation, Agileo Automation is a key contributor to the development and integration of industry standards such as SEMI standards and OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA). For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

