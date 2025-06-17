Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art, the first Art lens for APS-C format since 2016, and the very first made exclusively for crop sensor mirrorless cameras.

This remarkable new lens is the direct successor to the groundbreaking 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art for DSLR cameras, offering the user a wider angle of view as well as more versatility at the telephoto end. With an updated optical design, it delivers the image quality and brightness of a prime lens, along with the versatility of a zoom. This fast, flexible lens is also designed with video shooting in mind, featuring an inner zoom, high-speed and silent linear autofocus, and minimal focus breathing, as well as a dust and splash-resistant structure for use in virtually any environment.

Significantly lighter than its predecessor, the 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art lens weighs only 535g (18.9 oz.) and is stacked with features that will appeal to photographers, filmmakers and content creators alike, no matter what camera system it is paired with.

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art lens will be available in mid-July at authorized Sigma dealers for Sony E-mount, L-Mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount for a retail price of $919 USD.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Canon RF Mount



Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH728-02, Front Cap LCF-67 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch



Launch: L-Mount, Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount / July 10, 2025

Canon RF Mount / August 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold under license from Canon Inc.

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art builds upon the groundbreaking innovations of the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art, which earned high acclaim as the world's first F1.8 zoom lens in the photography and video industry. Thirteen years after its debut, this next-generation lens achieves not only superior optical performance but also a wider focal length of 17-40mm while reducing its weight by over 30%. This dramatically enhances the versatility of a large aperture standard zoom lens.

In addition to the fast and quiet autofocus driven by the HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), the lens incorporates an inner zoom mechanism and minimal focus breathing, ensuring outstanding performance for both still photography and video production. Sigma, the pioneer that stunned the world with the first-ever F1.8 zoom lens, has once again revolutionized the history of large aperture zoom lenses.

KEY FEATURES

Standard zoom lens with a large aperture and descriptive power comparable to a prime lens

Constant maximum aperture of F1.8

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art has the convenience of a zoom with a constant aperture of F1.8 throughout the zoom range. Taking advantage of a large aperture comparable to a prime lens, the lens is suitable for low-light environments such as indoor and night scenes, as well as for expression using large bokeh.

Excellent optical performance

The optical design, realized through the latest design and processing technologies, including the use of high-precision aspherical lenses, achieves excellent optical performance.

By emphasizing the correction of axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare, the lens achieves high resolution even at the wide-open F1.8 aperture, rendering textures and fine details with stunning clarity.

Flexible framing made possible

The range of the Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art has been expanded from its predecessor the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art, covering 25.5-60mm in 35mm format*. From wide-angle tabletop photography to portraits that fully utilize the telephoto angle of view, users can take full advantage of the expressive power of the large F1.8 aperture while freely framing their shots without the need to change lenses.

* Approximately 27.2-64mm for the Canon RF Mount version.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Using advanced simulation technology and Sigma's Super Multi-Layer Coating, flare and ghosting have been largely eliminated, ensuring that the lens renders rich, high-contrast results in all conditions.

Highly portable and versatile for any situation

Practical and stable inner zoom

Employing an inner zoom mechanism, the overall length of the lens remains constant when the focal length or focus distance changes. This means the lens is easy to use and highly stable when shooting hand-held, on a tripod or gimbal, and even more resistant to dust and water contamination.

Enhanced mobility with a compact and lightweight design

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art is over 30% lighter and has a filter diameter of 67mm, which is one size smaller than its predecessor the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art. Despite being a large aperture zoom lens, it is surprisingly portable. The expressive power of F1.8 can be used with a compact APS-C system, making it ideal for travel and everyday photography, as well as video production, where mobility is key.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure* / water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, so that the lens can be used safely even in harsh outdoor environments.

* The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction and render the lens unrepairable.

Equipped with two AFL buttons*, two that can be assigned any function from the camera menu. By placing them on the side and top, users can easily operate the buttons in either landscape or portrait positioning.

* Functions can be assigned on supported cameras only. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used.

* The FUJIFILM X Mount version has an AF function button that can be used to select AF lock/AF operation via lens switch.

Functions that support video production

HLA-driven high-speed AF

The adoption of HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) enables quiet, high-speed, high-precision autofocus. The smooth, stable autofocus is perfect not only for still photography, but also for single-operator shooting with a gimbal or vlogging.

Minimal focus breathing

The focus breathing is suppressed, minimizing changes in the angle of view caused by focus shift and enabling smooth, natural-looking focus pulls when recording video.

Aperture ring with various functions

Equipped with an aperture ring* for intuitive control of the aperture. When shooting video, users can turn off the click switch for smooth, quiet aperture control. It also has an aperture ring lock switch** to prevent accidental changes to the aperture during shooting.

* The Canon RF Mount version has a control ring instead of an aperture ring. It does not have an aperture ring click switch or lock switch.

** If you turn it on in position A, the aperture ring will be locked in position A. If you turn it on in a position other than A, it will be locked in the range from open to minimum aperture, and it will not be possible to turn it to position A.

LIST OF FEATURES

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Inner zoom

Water- and oil-repellent coating

Aperture ring 1

Aperture ring click switch 2

Aperture ring lock switch 2

AFL button (2 locations) 3

Focus Mode switch 4

Dust- and splash- resistant structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only) 5

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

The Canon RF Mount version has a control ring instead of an aperture ring. For the Canon RF mount, this is not equipped. Functions can be assigned on supported cameras only. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used. The FUJIFILM X Mount version has an AF function button that can be used to select AF lock/AF operation via lens switch. The FUJIFILM X Mount is equipped with an AF function setting switch for selecting the function to be used when the AF function button is pressed. Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Below figures are for L-Mount

Lens construction: 17 elements in 11 groups (4 SLD, 4 aspherical elements) Angle of View: 79.7-39.1° Diaphragm Blades: 11 (Rounded Diaphragm) Minimum Aperture: F16 Minimum Focusing Distance: 28cm / 11.1in. Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:4.8 at f=40mm Filter Size: ⌀67mm Maximum Diameter x Length: ⌀72.9mm x 115.9mm / ⌀2.9in. x 4.6in. Weight: 535g / 18.9 oz.

PRODUCT CODES

Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art

L-Mount 0085126 214692 Sony E-mount 0085126 214654 FUJIFILM X Mount 0085126 214753 Canon RF Mount 0085126 214722

ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Lens Hood LH728-02 0085126 942427 Front Cap LCF-67 IV 0085126 941550 Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 941628 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635 Rear Cap LCR III (FUJIFILM X Mount) 0085126 941642 Rear Cap LCR III (Canon RF Mount) 0085126 941666

ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696 WR Ceramic Protector 67mm 0085126 931803 WR Protector 67mm 0085126 930943 Protector 67mm 0085126 931070 WR UV Filter 67mm 0085126 930684 WR Circular PL Filter 67mm 0085126 930813

Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art

INFORMATION

Sigma America: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/

Sigma Corporation: https://www.sigma-global.com/

Product information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/a025_17_40_18/

