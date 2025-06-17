Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 07:06 Uhr
SaturnX raises $3m to bring stablecoin-based payment infrastructure to global remittance markets

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SaturnX, the infrastructure provider for stablecoin-based cross-border payments, today announced the closing of a $3 million seed round. The round was led by White Star Capital, with participation from strategic institutional investors.

Mirnas Brescic, CFA - CEO and Founder of SaturnX

Founded by Mirnas Brescic, who brings 15 years of experience in FX, treasury, and digital assets across institutions like Rain, Bitpanda and the IAEA, SaturnX serves as a behind-the-scenes API layer for B2B money transmitters, corporates and financial platforms. In just five months of operation, the company has already processed over $250 million in transaction volume, while maintaining profitability.

The capital will be used to accelerate SaturnX's expansion into new payment corridors in South East Asia, including the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, strengthen regulatory infrastructure, and continue building its end-to-end API platform for enterprise-grade stablecoin payments.

With more than $600 billion in global annual remittance flows and rising demand for digital dollars in emerging markets, SaturnX is positioned to become a critical backend provider for the future of borderless payments by modernising how money moves across borders, offering instant, low-cost stablecoin transfers for financial institutions, fintechs, and global remittance providers.

"Our vision is to connect the worlds of decentralised and traditional finance with infrastructure that brings the benefits of stablecoins to everyday financial use cases," said Mirnas Brescic, CEO and Founder of SaturnX. "Despite considerable progress, cross-border payments are still expensive and slow. By offering a faster, cheaper, and programmable alternative, we're helping financial partners unlock better ways to move money, starting with the world's largest remittance corridors."

The company pre-funds stablecoin liquidity pools in key markets, aggregates FX pricing in real time, and ensures regulatory compliance via partnerships and licensing pathways. Its flagship corridor, from the Gulf region to South Asia, collectively enables hundreds of millions in annual volume.

"We're excited to back SaturnX at the forefront of a new payment infrastructure layer," said Sep Alavi, General Partner at White Star Capital."They're operating in one of the most strategically important corridors globally, solving a massive pain point for cross-border remittances and B2B payments. Mirnas brings unmatched experience in FX, treasury, and crypto, and he's already shown his ability to execute at speed."

About SaturnX

SaturnX is a stablecoin payments infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai. Founded in 2024, the company enables businesses and financial institutions to move money globally through an API-first platform that leverages stablecoin liquidity, smart FX routing, and regulatory-compliant payout networks. SaturnX supports cross-border payments in major remittance corridors and is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia and Africa. Learn more at www.saturnx.money

For photos of the team and logo, click here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711717/SaturnX_Mirnas_Brescic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saturnx-raises-3m-to-bring-stablecoin-based-payment-infrastructure-to-global-remittance-markets-302482441.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
