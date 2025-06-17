Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 07:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Brands Magazine: CXG WINS BEST EVENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY - SAUDI ARABIA AWARD AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CXG, a leading advisory and event management company specializing in global conferences and summits, has been honoured with the title of "Best Event Management Company, Saudi Arabia 2025" by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the esteemed Global Brand Awards 2025. CXG earned this accolade for its dedication to excellence in event delivery and execution.

GBM Awards Logo

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "Recognizing excellence is at the heart of what we do at Global Brands Magazine. CXG's recognition as the Best Event Management Company - Saudi Arabia 2025 reflects their dedication to creativity, precision, and client-centric service. Congratulations to the CXG team for this outstanding achievement."

Eng. Mohammed Albati CEO of CXG, stated "We are proud to be recognized by Global Brands Magazine. This award marks a milestone in our strategy. Excellence in events demands excellence from every CXG member. This recognition reflects our true formula: an exceptional team and a strong culture - the foundation of our ongoing success."

ABOUT CXG

CXG is a premier event advisory and management company based in Saudi Arabia. Since 2017, it has delivered over 160 projects across 45+ cities, partnering with governments, international organizations, and industry leaders to provide event strategy, operations, technology integration, and initiative development, earning trust for precision, creativity, and reliable execution.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest brands publications in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors.

The Global Brand Awards ceremonies are hosted at some of the world's most iconic venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriott Marquis, Galaxy Macau, and The Athenee Hotel. Continuing this legacy, this year's event was held at the esteemed Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, upholding the tradition of excellence and grandeur.

See our full list of winners here: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate your company or leader, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Connect with us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalbrandsmagazine
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10472419/admin/dashboard/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalbrandsmagazine/
X: https://x.com/GlobalBrandsMag

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648066/5371681/GBM_Awards_2025_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cxg-wins-best-event-management-company--saudi-arabia-award-at-global-brand-awards-2025-302482782.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.