



HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce that its innovative solution, 'AI Databank', has won a Silver Medal at The 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva[i]. This international accolade reaffirms the company's outstanding performance in AI business applications and its top-notch research and innovation capabilities.The globally prestigious International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is an annual highlight in the innovation and technology sector, gathering leading researchers to unveil their latest cutting-edge research and inventions. This year's event was held in Switzerland from April 9 to 13, bringing together global innovative ideas. It featured over 1,000 inventions from 35 countries and regions, with close to 300 entries from Hong Kong. All the award-winning entries were evaluated by an international jury of 135 specialists. CITIC Telecom CPC's AI Databank earned international recognition for its groundbreaking AI data governance technology, demonstrating significant practical value and market potential. This accolade underscores the company's core strengths in research and innovation.Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "It is a great honor to receive this international accolade. The international recognition of our AI Databank underscores CITIC Telecom CPC's innovative prowess and forward-looking deployment in AI. This achievement reflects our team's technical excellence and reinforces our dedication to 'Innovation Never Stops.' Moving forward, we will remain on deepening our commitment to AI and technological innovation, allowing us to deliver more solutions that drive digital transformation in the global market, while offering world-class services and fostering high-quality international business growth. Heartfelt congratulations to our award-winning team, I look forward to their continued success in setting global standards of excellence."Cutting-edge Patented Technology: A Unified Platform to Overcome Data SilosCITIC Telecom CPC's AI Databank is an advanced intelligent data platform that utilizes smart algorithms and big data analysis to accelerate enterprises in achieving secure and efficient data governance, realizing cross-system integration, and generating insightful analytical reports. It also facilitates the collection, monitoring, and compliance reporting of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) data. The platform seamlessly integrates big data, AI, large language models (LLM) and generative AI to create a unified data platform. Not only can it eliminate data silos, but it can also seamlessly enable cross-system integration and extract valuable business insights by synthesizing structured and unstructured data. With the certified 'A Big Data Business Intelligence Reporting System Based on AI Q&A' as its core patented technology, AI Databank is designed for multi-industry enterprises, business teams, and data analysts. This innovative and AI-driven business intelligence reporting system is centered on user-friendliness and its unified analytical capability. To illustrate, the integration of big data storage architecture and large language model assistant empowers users without technical expertise to conduct cross-database queries, process data, and visualize analysis through natural language query (NLQ), making insight generation effortless.Empowering Multinational Companies with Data Governance for a Sustainable Future AI Databank redefines enterprise-level data governance framework through its unified data platform and innovative technologies. Backed by CITIC Telecom CPC's teams of experts, it resolves the challenges of data silos and compliance management faced by multinational companies. Moreover, the platform enables seamless data integration across regions and systems, intelligently managing multilingual translations and local compliance requirements. This ensures that headquarters can uphold core data standards while subsidiaries or regional branches retain the flexibility of localizing operation. By incorporating cutting-edge AI technologies, the platform is able to quickly generate accurate multinational business reports, provide in-depth analysis of regional market trends and deliver essential insights into product competitiveness and revenue performance, thereby greatly improving decision-making efficiency and operational coherence. AI Databank is a versatile solution and has been successfully deployed in financial firms. Aside from supporting cross-database queries and analysis visualization, it integrates ESG data related to energy consumption and carbon emissions, empowering clients to facilitate sustainable development and implement data-driven business improvements.About CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto 'Innovation Never Stops,' we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). 