An inauguration ceremony has taken place for the installation of solar panels at two district cooling plants in Abu Dhabi belonging to the UAE's Ministry of Defence. The UAE's Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of a project integrating solar energy into two district cooling plants serving its facilities in Abu Dhabi. The project is the result of a partnership between the ministry, district cooling company Tabreed and Emerge, a joint venture company owned by Masdar and EDF Group. A partnership agreement between the parties, covering the implementation of solar plants to be operated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...