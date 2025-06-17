Epassi, one of Europe's leading providers of employee benefits technology, is pleased to announce the acquisition of VIP District, a trusted rewards and employee engagement platform headquartered in Spain. The transaction represents a strategic move that expands Epassi's reach into Southern Europe, reinforcing its ambition to become the leading pan-European player in employee wellbeing and engagement.

Epassi Group's acquisition of VIP District (www.vipdistrict.com) marks a major milestone in Epassi's pan-European growth strategy and follows Epassi's recent acquisition of Zest in the UK, which expanded the Group's UK footprint and enhanced its overall employee benefits software offering. With VIP District now part of the Epassi family, the Group significantly expands its footprint into Spain and Portugal, while strengthening its existing presence in Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Founded in 2010, VIP District supports over 3,000 companies with its digital platform, offering exclusive employee rewards and incentives, recognition tools, and engagement solutions. The company has become a leader in Southern Europe, helping employers boost retention, satisfaction, and wellbeing.

"This partnership accelerates our ambition to build the leading European tech platform for employee benefits and wellbeing," said Pekka Rantala, CEO of Epassi Group. "VIP District brings a strong market position, an excellent team, and a shared passion for innovation and employee experience. Together, we are strengthening our reward services proposition across Europe, delivering even more value to our clients and their employees."

The combination unites two highly complementary platforms Epassi's multi-benefit platform and VIP District's engagement and reward services creating a unique, scalable offering that enables employers to engage, recognize, and reward their employees with greater impact and flexibility.

"VIP District has always focused on innovation and strategic, sustainable growth," said Jesús Alonso, CEO of VIP District. "Today's partnership with Epassi is the latest step in our mission to become the preferred all in one employee engagement platform with benefits, employee discounts, internal communication, recognition and rewards across Europe. By combining forces, we can deliver even more value to our customers-helping them attract, motivate, and retain talent in a dynamic market."

This acquisition further solidifies Epassi's position as a European leader in the employee benefits ecosystem, now serving over 45,000 employers and more than 29 million users across the Nordics, UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and France.

About Epassi

Founded in 2007, Epassi is a leading provider of employee benefits technology operating across Finland, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK and Ireland. Epassi's innovative, mobile and digital first platform serves around 46,000 employers and their more than 29 million employees, partnering with over 97,000 service providers across its benefits ecosystem.

Epassi has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Epassi was ranked 32nd on "Europe's Long-term Growth Champions 2025" list.

Epassi Boosting everyday well-being.

www.epassi.com

About VIP District

Founded in 2010, VIP District provides digital engagement solutions that help companies enhance employee experience through rewards, recognition, internal communication and exclusive discounts. Headquartered in Madrid and offices in 8 locations, the company serves over 3,000 employers and 7 million users across Europe.

www.vipdistrict.com

