Hopae launches hConnect: The first global eID verification solution

SEOUL, South Korea and PARIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hopae , the next-gen identity verification solution, officially launches hConnect, the first global eID verification platform.

Online ID verification (IDV) still relies on document-based processes: uploading IDs, taking selfies, and waiting. It's slow, prone to fraud, and inconvenient.

That's why using government issued digital IDs (eIDs) becomes the new standard. It provides better conversion, instant approval, and is government-accepted.

In the EU, eIDAS 2.0 targets 80% adoption of eIDs by 2030. Gartner projects 500+ million smartphone users will use digital identity wallets by 2026. To leverage this growing number of eIDs in Europe and worldwide, companies must choose: direct or indirect integration.

The challenges of direct integration

Direct eID integration means connecting to each national system (e.g. 27+ in Europe). However, in the process there are three major challenges:

Administrative : It's a hard and costly process to get access to eIDs.

: It's a hard and costly process to get access to eIDs. Technical : All eIDs are different, it's a technical effort.

: All eIDs are different, it's a technical effort. Cultural: Hard to know and understand different formats and acceptance of credentials.

With eIDAS 2.0 enforcement approaching, no doubt this strategy might become challenging for organizations.

The scalable path of indirect integration

Indirect integration is a strong alternative to direct integration. Intermediaries, defined under eIDAS 2.0 ARF, act as a gateway offering a single access point to national eIDs. But the devil lies in the details: not all intermediaries are equal. When choosing an intermediary, companies should evaluate eIDs and wallet coverage, UX flexibility, and IDV compatibility. That's exactly what Hopae delivers with hConnect.

Meet hConnect: Your one API for global coverage

Hopae's hConnect is your trusted intermediary, offering:

100+ eIDs with full EU eIDs covered by Q3 2026

with full EU eIDs covered by Q3 2026 99% wallet compatibility

Customizable UX to reduce friction

to reduce friction Seamless integration , plug-and-play with existing IDV

, plug-and-play with existing IDV Compliance-by-design: eIDAS 2.0, GDPR, ISO 27001, SOC 2

"Our goal with hConnect is simple," said Ace Shim, CEO of Hopae. "Make identity from around the world accepted instantly. During this paradigm shift of eID, we aim to help companies transform this compliance burden into a conversion booster."

About Hopae

Hopae builds the next-generation of IDV using eIDs with the best global coverage. Hopae is part of Large Scale Pilot under eIDAS 2.0 to support the implementation of the world's largest digital wallet project.

