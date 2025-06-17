Aduna collaborates with Microsoft to expand global reach and intelligence of network APIs

Microsoft to join the Aduna community to power the platform on Azure, integrate AI, and accelerate CAMARA network API adoption through the Azure ecosystem

PLANO, TX, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced that Microsoft is joining the Aduna community as a technology partner. This collaboration will focus on scaling Aduna's platform built on Microsoft Azure and integrating Microsoft AI to unlock actionable insights and intelligence for enterprises and developers using network APIs globally.

Through this strategic collaboration, Aduna's aggregated network APIs will be made available as native Microsoft services via partners in the Azure Marketplace. This will give Microsoft's global developer and enterprise community direct access to network functionality including SIM Swap detection, phone number verification, real-time device location, and on-demand quality-of-service controls. These APIs are standardized through the CAMARA open-source project, co-led by the GSMA and Linux Foundation, with full specifications, documentation, and code samples openly published on GitHub for easy integration and consistent implementation.

"This engagement marks a pivotal step in enabling programmable networks at scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Built on Azure and aligned with CAMARA, Aduna will deliver intelligent, real-time network capabilities that are exposed via GitHub and Azure to the developers and enterprises who are shaping the digital economy."

In addition to powering the platform and hosting the APIs, Microsoft will actively promote the value of network APIs and the CAMARA initiative and through its go-to-market activities with Aduna's partners, including Infobip and Vonage, Microsoft will help accelerate awareness, education, and adoption of network APIs across industries such as financial services, logistics, identity, and customer experience.

Microsoft Spokesperson, Rick Lievano, CTO added, "Our collaboration will focus on the expansion and optimization of the Aduna cloud platform and using Microsoft AI to drive insights and intelligence for both Microsoft and Aduna customers when using Network APIs. Microsoft will also be actively marketing the benefits of network APIs and GSMA Open Gateway to its customer and developer community via partnership with Aduna CPaaS partners, Azure Marketplace and GitHub.

"At Infobip, we see Aduna as an important enabler in bringing the CAMARA vision to life-making network APIs more accessible, consistent, and scalable across markets. Our collaboration with Aduna is rooted in shared goals: simplifying integration for enterprises, accelerating developer adoption, and driving innovation through open standards. With Microsoft and the Azure Marketplace, we're extending that reach even further where Azure Marketplace co-sell ready CAMARA solutions are key for acceleration -ensuring CAMARA-based APIs are available where developers build, and where businesses innovate." Viktorija Radman, Telecom Business Global Director at Infobip.

"Vonage has embarked on a strategic mission to make Network APIs as accessible and intuitive as Communication APIs. We are creating value for our developer partners and enterprises by making it easy for them to access advanced network capabilities to build innovative solutions that scale their businesses, create operational efficiencies and enhance customer experiences," Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API, Vonage.

"Through Vonage's partnership with Aduna, we are getting access to network APIs that enable us to create demand for network-powered digital solutions through our global community of developers, developer events, and a dedicated startup program to leverage high performance programmable networks to their full potential and drive AI-led digital transformation of businesses worldwide. We are excited to see Aduna expanding with Microsoft as this will significantly accelerate our journey by enabling us to reach and engage with the vast Azure developer community."

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT") enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

