Renewables remain cost-competitive in the United States despite rising natural gas competitiveness, according to Lazard's 2025 "Levelized Cost of Energy+" report, which estimates combined cycle gas at $0. 048/kWh to $0. 107/kWh, solar at $0. 038/kWh to $0. 212/kWh, and nuclear at $0. 141/kWh to $0. 220/kWh. Solar and wind remain the most competitive sources of electricity on an unsubsidized basis in the United States, despite persistent low natural gas prices, according to a new report by US-based financial firm Lazard. The report offers a comparative levelized cost of energy (LCOE) analysis ...

