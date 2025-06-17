First-of-its-kind study reveals female-friendly pouches are transforming the fight against cigarettes

New research from Smoke Free Sweden reveals oral nicotine pouches are a game-changer in Sweden's path to becoming the world's first smoke-free nation and are driving unprecedented success among women.

The report, Power in a Pouch, launched today in Strasbourg, shows pouches have been a decisive catalyst in Sweden's public health success especially for women, who are quitting smoking faster and more effectively than ever.

Since their introduction in 2016, tobacco-free pouches have:

Helped to accelerate the decline in smoking for both genders, with a nearly 200% rise in quit rates among women.

Outperformed all other quit aids; women ranked pouches nearly three times higher than vapes and 56% higher than gum.

Been identified by the research as the preferred quit aid for all ex-smokers for being clean, socially considerate and stigma-free.

Driven a 49% drop in smoking among women, who historically quit at lower rates than men.

"The evidence is crystal clear: nicotine pouches are the most effective way to help smokers especially women quit," said report co-author Dr. Marewa Glover, a behavioural scientist from New Zealand.

"Health data and women's testimonials show pouches are safe, socially acceptable, and fit modern lifestyles. They're pragmatic, effective, and our best hope for a smoke-free future."

Sweden's harm reduction strategy stands in contrast to restrictive approaches elsewhere. Rather than banning safer products, Sweden embraced them recognising they are far less harmful than cigarettes.

Sweden's smoking rate is now 5.3%, just above the 5% smoke-free benchmark. Male lung cancer deaths are 61% below the EU average; total cancer deaths, 34% lower.

Report co-author Dr. Delon Human warned that excessive regulation could jeopardise these gains, especially for women.

"Misguided bans are blocking access to products that save lives," said Dr. Human, leader of Smoke Free Sweden and former Secretary-General of the World Medical Association.

"That's not just bad policy it's a public health disaster. Women deserve access to the quit aid that works best."

Dr. Glover added: "When women can choose clean, stigma-free options, quit rates soar. Denying access means condemning another generation to smoking-related death.

"Policymakers must follow Sweden's lead or be complicit in preventable deaths on a massive scale."

