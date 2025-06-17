Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today at the Paris Air Show that Tassili Travail Aérien (TTA) has signed a purchase agreement for two new Cessna SkyCourier aircraft, marking the first order of an aero-medical equipped SkyCourier and the first SkyCourier order in Africa.

Based in Algeria, TTA is a subsidiary of Sonatrach, the national state-owned oil and gas company. TTA provides passenger transportation, aero-medical evacuation, and other special mission services to the energy sector across Algeria.

"The Cessna SkyCourier is a versatile aircraft capable of supporting challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways worldwide," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. "TTA's mission package includes the advanced Lifeport PLUS Powered Medevac System, allowing TTA to quickly switch from passenger or cargo to medevac missions."

The twin-engine, large utility Cessna SkyCourier turboprop will modernize TTA's fleet, offering improved efficiency and reliability, and lower operating costs, while supporting transportation and medevac missions. The aircraft will be based in Algiers and Hassi Messaoud, Algeria, and delivery is anticipated in 2026.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high-performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection; training and many other special operations.

About the Cessna SkyCourier

The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators. It's available in both freighter and passenger variants, as well as a Combi configuration or with a gravel kit for maximum flexibility. The 19-passenger variant includes separate crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, a large baggage compartment and large cabin windows for natural light and views.

The freighter variant features a flat-floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of payload capability. Both variants offer a large cargo door and single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 ktas and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems.

